INEC: We’ll deploy EMSC track attack on facilities, election materials

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the attacks on its facilities and the challenges experienced during the 2019 general election necessitated the need for it to develop an electoral early warning tool.

Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a retreat for the review of Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) in Keffi, Nasarawa State, said the EMSC was adopted based on the recommendations of the 2019 Election Project Plan Committee (EPPC).

According to Prof. Yakubu, the EPPC recommended the integration of three monitoring mechanisms, the Electoral Risk Management (ERM), the Election Management System (EMS) and the Electoral Operations Support Centre (EOSC), into a single unit to be called the Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC).

He noted that as an electoral early warning, monitoring, implementation and management tool, the EMSC would be relying on field offices and personnel across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to alert: “The commission to the challenges, identifies electoral risks/threats and provides real-time information on the status of an election.

“In doing so, the EMSC makes available to the commission the necessary information in making real-time interventions to avert or mitigate potential risks or threats to an election.”

Prof. Yakubu noted that in the build-up to the 2019 general election, it became increasingly clear to INEC that a coordinated early warning, monitoring and implementation system was necessary to track hundreds of inter-related electoral activities in the Election Project Plan.

He added that the EMSC has greatly helped the commission in managing the electoral process, stating that as a testimony to its effectiveness as an election management tool, many countries in the West African and beyond have shown interest in studying and adopting the system for their use.

“The Ethiopian and Malawi Electoral Commissions are already considering the deployment of some aspects of the tool in the management of their elections,” he disclosed.

