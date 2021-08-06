News

INEC: We’ll deploy EMSC track attack on facilities, election materials

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the attacks on its facilities and the challenges experienced during the 2019 general election necessitated the need for it to develop an electoral early warning tool.
Chairman of the commission, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a retreat for the review of Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC) in Keffi, Nasarawa State, said the EMSC was adopted based on the recommendations of the 2019 Election Project Plan Committee (EPPC).
According to Prof. Yakubu, the EPPC recommended the integration of three monitoring mechanisms, the Electoral Risk Management (ERM), the Election Management System (EMS) and the Electoral Operations Support Centre (EOSC), into a single unit to be called the Election Monitoring and Support Centre (EMSC).
He noted that as an electoral early warning, monitoring, implementation and management tool, the EMSC would be relying on field offices and personnel across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) to alert: “The commission to the challenges, identifies electoral risks/threats and provides real-time information on the status of an election.
“In doing so, the EMSC makes available to the commission the necessary information in making real-time interventions to avert or mitigate potential risks or threats to an election.”
Prof. Yakubu noted that in the build-up to the 2019 general election, it became increasingly clear to INEC that a coordinated early warning, monitoring and implementation system was necessary to track hundreds of inter-related electoral activities in the Election Project Plan.
He added that the EMSC has greatly helped the commission in managing the electoral process, stating that as a testimony to its effectiveness as an election management tool, many countries in the West African and beyond have shown interest in studying and adopting the system for their use.
“The Ethiopian and Malawi Electoral Commissions are already considering the deployment of some aspects of the tool in the management of their elections,” he disclosed.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari: We’ll work with Biden on terrorism, climate change, others

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari has said that Nigeria will be looking forward to working with the newly swornin President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, in tackling global terrorism, climate change, poverty, improvement of economic ties and expansion of trade. Buhari welcomed the inauguration of the new U.S. president and his vice, Senator Kamala […]
News

Why Oyo didn’t declare Hijrah holiday –Makinde’s CPS

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Oyo State Governor, Mr. Taiwo Adisa, on Saturday, gave reasons why the state government decided not to declare a public holiday for Hijrah 1442 AH, which was observed in the state on Friday August 21.   The CPS, who spoke on an Impact Business Radio 92.5 FM’s programme, Bottomline, […]
News Top Stories

FG opposes Kanu’s application seeking transfer from DSS custody

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina, ABUJA

The Federal Government yesterday filed a counter-affidavit in opposition to an application by Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), that he should be transferred from the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) to Kuje Correctional Service Centre.   The FG, in the counteraffidavit deposed to by one Loveme Odubo, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica