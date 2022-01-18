News

INEC: We’ll deploy technology for FCT polls

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze ABUJA Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would deploy technology in the conduct of the February 12 Area Council election.

 

INEC National Commissioner, Mr. Festus Okoye, who also doubles as Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, said the election would be conducted in the newly created polling units across the six Area Councils Okoye stated that Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would be used to accredit voters during the election, while INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) will be used to upload polling unit results.

 

The National Commissioner who spoke at a oneday sensitisation forum for Broadcast Media Practitioners in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for the election, decried low voter turnout in previous elections, and called on election stakeholders to mobilise voters for the FCT polls.

According to him, INEC is mandated by Section 2 of the Electoral Act (2010 as amended) to conduct voter and civic education, and to promote knowledge of sound democratic election process.

 

