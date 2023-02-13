INEC: We’ll not conduct elections in 240 PUs

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said this year’s elections will not hold in 240 polling units in 28 states and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, at a meeting with leaders of the 18 registered political parties on Monday, explained that Imo and Taraba states have the highest number with 34 and 38 of such polling units, respectively.

Prof. Yakubu disclosed that the reason was because no new registrants chose the affected polling units and no voters indicated interest to transfer to them during the last continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise, mainly for security reasons.

“This means that no elections will hold in these polling units,” he said.

The INEC Chairman therefore stated that elections would hold in 176,606 polling units instead of the newly expanded 176,846 polling units.

The commission had in 2021, increased number of polling units in the country from 119,973 to 176,846.

