News

INEC: We’ll not conduct elections in 240 PUs

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

 

 

Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

 

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said this year’s elections will not hold in 240 polling units in 28 states and Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, at a meeting with leaders of the 18 registered political parties on Monday, explained that Imo and Taraba states have the highest number with 34 and 38 of such polling units, respectively.

Prof. Yakubu disclosed that the reason was because no new registrants chose the affected polling units and no voters indicated interest to transfer to them during the last continuous voter registration (CVR) exercise, mainly for security reasons.

“This means that no elections will hold in these polling units,” he said.

The INEC Chairman therefore stated that elections would hold in 176,606 polling units instead of the newly expanded 176,846 polling units.

The commission had in 2021, increased number of polling units in the country from 119,973 to 176,846.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

French MPs back return of looted African artefacts

Posted on Author Reporter

  MPs in France have voted to return to Senegal and Benin prized artefacts that were looted during colonial times. Benin will receive a throne stolen in 1892 from the palace of Behanzin, the last king of what was then Dahomey. Senegal will get a sword that belonged to a 19th-Century sheikh, reports the BBC. […]
News

Report of missing file on Tinubu not true  – CCB source

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter There are indications that online reports suggesting alleged disappearance of the asset declaration form of National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, from the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), may not be reliable. The online report had claimed that the former Lagos State Governor’s file allegedly disappeared amid […]
News

Security Expert To Ebubeagu: You lack powers to harbour, detain suspects

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya, ABAKALIKI

Ebonyi State Government, yesterday, told Ebubeagu Security Network in the state that it has no power to harbour or detain any suspect arrested for a crime. Special Security Consultant to the state government, Chief Stanley Okoro Emegha, stated this in Abakaliki, the state capital, during a periodic engagement with the Ebubeagu security operatives with the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica