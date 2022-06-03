News

INEC: We’ll transmit 2023 poll results electronically

*Says it’s ready for Ekiti guber election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the results of the 2023 general would be transmitted electronically.

This is even as the Commission has declared its readiness for this month’s governorship election in Ekiti State.

INEC Chairman Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who released the guidelines for the conduct of next year’s general election at an Inter-agency Consultative Committee on Election Security (ICCES) on Friday, stated that with the release of the document the Commission has almost concluded arrangements for the election.

He added that INEC would soon address logistics, training, voter education, technology, sensitisation against vote buying, inclusivity measures and security issues relating for the election.

According to the guidelines, election presiding officer is expected to, “on completion of all the polling unit voting and results procedures…electronically transmit or transfer the result of the polling unit, direct to the collation system as prescribed by the commission.”

The presiding officer is also directed to: “Use the BVAS to upload a scanned copy of the EC8A to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV), as prescribed by the Commission.”

He is equally expected to: “Take the BVAS and the original copy of each of the forms in tamper-evident envelope to the registration area/ward collation officer, in the company of security agents.”

INEC had promised electronic transmission of the 2019 election results but was hampered by the failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to assent to the amended Electoral Act (2018).

The 2022 Electoral Act, which the president assented to on February 25 this year, makes provision for electronic transmission of election results.

Meanwhile, INEC has assured of successful conduct of the June 18 Ekiti State governorship election.

 

