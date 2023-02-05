INEC: We’ll transmit accreditation data, result sheet simultaneously

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it will be transmitting both accreditation data and result sheet electronically after every election. INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, who spoke yesterday after monitoring mock accreditations of the commission in some polling units in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said although the commission would not comment on the court judgement on the outcome of last year’s Osun governorship election because it is sub judice, it has learnt some lessons.

Yakubu stated that the commission has created a new URL on its server, which he disclosed is to enable it transmit details of accreditation, beginning with the result of Saturday’s mock accreditation. “On the election day, we are going to transmit the result sheet and the accreditation data, so that the two will rhyme. “We are assuring Nigerians that on election day, both the votes cast and accreditation will be transmitted simultaneously and accurately,” he promised. INEC had yesterday, conducted mock accreditation in 437 polling units nationwide using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which will be used to accredit voters in this year’s general elections. Yakubu, who fielded questions from journalists on the conduct of the exercise, praised the performance of the BVAS machines, noting that in the polling units visited, “there was no report of failure.

The machines have performed optimally. And this is the same from the reports we are getting nationwide.” He assured Nigerians that “BVAS never fail,” adding that contingency arrangement of spare machines was made in case of malfunctioning. The INEC Chairman explained that the purpose of the exercise was to test the integrity of machines that would be deployed on election days. According to him, the commission was satisfied with the test carried out in its office, but said it needed to test the machines in the field, “bearing in mind that this is the first time we are going to use the machines nationwide.”

He disclosed that two local government areas per senatorial zone and two polling units per local government, were selected for the exercise, “making a total of 16 polling units per state. “So far so good, turnout has been impressive. Voters came out using their PVCs; their fingerprints or facial (features) were authenticated, on the basis of which they will be given ballot papers on the election day after successful accreditation.” BVAS has been used in the conduct of previous off-season governorship elections in Anambra, Ekiti and Osun as well as Area Council elections in FCT.

