INEC: We’re not investigating Tinubu over asset forfeiture

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has denied the report making the rounds that it has commenced investigation into a case of criminal forfeiture against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

A statement had been circulated yesterday, purported to have been issued by INEC on Friday, claiming that the commission was liaising with a court in the United States of America (USA) to determine possible violation of INEC guidelines or the Electoral Act 2022.

But the commission, in a statement by Festus Okoye, Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said the press release did not emanate from the INEC “nor is it pursuing the purported course of action. It is the handiwork of mischief makers and utterly fake.

“Press releases from the commission are uploaded to the INEC Press Corps platform and simultaneously disseminated through our website and official social media handles.

The public is advised to ignore the press release.

 

 

