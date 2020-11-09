INEC: We’ve no power to investigate, disqualify Obaseki over certificates

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday said it has no power to investigate or disqualify Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, over a somewhat controversial certificate he presented to the electoral umpire ahead of the September 19 governorship election in Edo State. It said only an order of court could do so.

INEC also said it could not investigate the originality and authenticity or otherwise of the disputed certificate/document, because it was beyond its responsibility.

It will be recalled that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had admitted that there was noticeable errors in Obaseki’s certificate, but explained that it was while filling the forms for the election in 2016 that Obaseki inadvertently and wrote 1976 in a portion of the form for his year of graduation, which was the year of his admission into the University of Ibadan.

According to the PDP, “At the time Obaseki was completing his Form CF001 in 2016, he deposed to an affidavit stating that he had misplaced the originals of all of his certificates while changing offices with the intention to apply for a re-issuance of his certificates”.

However, the party blamed the error on the mechanism of the photocopier. It said: “The original certificate was issued in A5 size; however, in order for the photocopy of the certificate to be attached to the Form CF001, the size was reduced to A4 and in the process, leaving out some information on the certificate”.

But the INEC in a reaction yesterday, said the commission was not in a position to disqualify the governor for alleged certificate forgery, however, it admitted that only a competent court of jurisdiction could disqualify him. INEC is the 1st respondent in the petition filed by Action Democratic Party (ADP) to the Edo State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal holding in Benin City, in a certified true copy (CTC) containing its reply and obtained by our reporter, ADP said: “It is also not the duty of the first respondent (INEC) to investigate the origin of the said documents duly submitted to it”.

According to a reply signed by INEC’s lead counsel, Mr. Adegboyega Awomolo, SAN; “The information given by the 3rd respondent (Mr. Godwin Obaseki) in the affidavit and documents submitted by him as a candidate at the election in INEC’s nomination form (Form C.F. 001) are presumed manifestly true or prima facie correct until and only if the contrary is proved and/or pronounced false by an order of the court”.

