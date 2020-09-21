INEC: We’ve set standard with Edo poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said the conduct of Edo election will be used as standard in the conduct of elections in the country.

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke when he wound down the commission’s situation room in Edo, told the staff that attention is now focused on Ondo governorship and other by-elections.

Yakubu urged them to use the election to prove that the success in Edo governorship election was not a fluke.

According to him, “There is no respite yet as the attention shifts to Ondo State where the commission will, in three weeks, conduct another governorship election. “And three weeks after that, it will be the series of by-elections in 11 states.”

Yakubu challenged the staff and participants in the conduct of elections in the country to prove that the success in Edo was not a fluke, but the standard in the conduct of elections.

He promised that the commission will come up with the report on the conduct of Edo election after reviewing its activities.

