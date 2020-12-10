INEC: Work on 2023 elections has begun – Yakubu

*Lists 1, 508 activities to be achieved

Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Manhood Yakubu said work on the 2023 general elections has begun.

Prof. Yakubu, who formally took over from the acting Chairman of the commission, AVM Ahmed Mu,’azu, after his swearing in for second term in office by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday, listed 1, 508 activities he said INEC would achieve before the general elections.

Top on the list, according to him, is continuous registration of voters, which will begin in the first quarter of 2021 and end six months to the general elections.

He said the commission would deploy new technology in compiling and clean up the voter register, adding “without a clean credible register of voters, you can’t have a credible democratic election and we are committed to cleaning up the register of voters accordingly.”

The INEC Chairman described electoral legal framework as fundamental to formulation of regulations and guidelines, noting that he emphasised this during his screening by the Senate.

Prof. Yakubu therefore called on the National Assembly to quickly amend the 2010 Electoral Act, adding that it is exactly 798 days to the next general elections.

