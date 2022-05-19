INEC worried over zero PVC collection in four Bauchi LGAs

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its dismay over zero collection of the new permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) in four local government area councils of Bauchi State. As a result, INEC has made a passionate appeal, calling on members of the public who have duly registered for the new permanent voter’s card to go and collect their cards at any of the offices across the 20 LGAs of the state.

The INEC State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, stated this during a sensitization lecture organised for stakeholders on fourth quarterandconduct of party primaries held at Prof Mahmood Yakubu Conference Hall yesterday in Bauchi. He said the total number of completed new registration cards in the state as at May 13, 2022, is 175, 177; that 68,901 of the total PVCs received in the state, 6221 PVCs have been distributed as at May 13, 2022. He added that the balance of the PVCs at INEC offices which are yet to be collected stood at 62,680 as at May 13, 2022.

He further disclosed that the affectedfourlocal governmentswithzerocollectionof PVCsareDarazo, ItasGadau, Shira and Warji. TheRECalsoassuredthat there would be no collection of PVCbyproxy, andwarned the general public against multiple registration which, according to him, is tantamount to losing both cards and being disenfranchised.

