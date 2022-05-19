News Top Stories

INEC worried over zero PVC collection in four Bauchi LGAs

Posted on Author Nasir Shuaibu Comment(0)

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed its dismay over zero collection of the new permanent voter’s cards (PVCs) in four local government area councils of Bauchi State. As a result, INEC has made a passionate appeal, calling on members of the public who have duly registered for the new permanent voter’s card to go and collect their cards at any of the offices across the 20 LGAs of the state.

The INEC State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi, stated this during a sensitization lecture organised for stakeholders on fourth quarterandconduct of party primaries held at Prof Mahmood Yakubu Conference Hall yesterday in Bauchi. He said the total number of completed new registration cards in the state as at May 13, 2022, is 175, 177; that 68,901 of the total PVCs received in the state, 6221 PVCs have been distributed as at May 13, 2022. He added that the balance of the PVCs at INEC offices which are yet to be collected stood at 62,680 as at May 13, 2022.

He further disclosed that the affectedfourlocal governmentswithzerocollectionof PVCsareDarazo, ItasGadau, Shira and Warji. TheRECalsoassuredthat there would be no collection of PVCbyproxy, andwarned the general public against multiple registration which, according to him, is tantamount to losing both cards and being disenfranchised.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

12 killed, houses burnt in another herders’ attack in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

At least 12 people have again been reportedly killed by suspected Fulani herdsmen in Tse Ibe, Tse Katsa, Tse Melayongu and Mbaakpam in Mbapa and at Tse Agungu Unger in Mbabuande wards of Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State.   Sources from the area told Sunday Telegraph that nine persons were killed in […]
News

UNICAL: Banku-Obi becomes VC, pledges commitment to excellence

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

A new Vice-Chancellor for the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Cross River State was yesterday sworn-in by the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of Governing Council, Senator Nkechi Nwaogu.   She is Prof. Florence Banku-Obi, who became the 11th substantive Vice-Chancellor and the first female to head the 45-year-old institution. Banku-Obi, a Professor of Special Needs Education at […]
News Top Stories

Insecurity: Buhari orders ‘discreet’ military operations in South-east, South-south

Posted on Author Our Reporters

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved new security measures specifically for the South East and South South geo-political zones of the country. This is even as a decision has been taken not to publicised measures to be deployed to tackle insecurity in the country henceforth for a more effective result. The Council has agreed that the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica