INEC: Yakubu hands over as chair, Commissioner resigns

AVM Ahmed Mu’azu (rtd) has succeeded Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu as Acting Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Yakubu, whose first tenure expired on November 9, handed over to Mu’azu, who is one of the INEC National Commissioners, is to oversee the affairs of the commission in acting capacity.

In a brief remark shortly before the handing over ceremony, Yakubu said though his tenure as INEC Chairman has been renewed by President Muhammadu Buhari, subject to confirmation by the Senate, INEC as election manager is expected to enforce the law, regulations and guidelines.

“In doing so, we must demonstrate strict respect for, and compliance with, the Constitution of Nigeria and subsidiary laws. “Consequently, it will be inappropriate for me to remain in office beyond 9th November 2020, without confirmation by the Senate and swearing to another oath of office as provided by law,” he said. He recalled that the current members of the commission were inaugurated in three batches.

“The chairman and five commissioners were sworn in on 9th November 2015, followed by another six commissioners on 7th December 2016 and one more commissioner on 21st July 2018.

“The commission is a constitutional body whose members are appointed for five years which may be renewed for a second and final term,” he added. He expressed appreciation for the support he had received from members the commission.

Five National Electoral Commissioners who were sworn in with Yakubu, also retired from the commission. Another National Commissioner, Abubakar Nahuche, who represented North-West in the commission, however resigned his appointment.

Chairman of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, who confirmed this, said Nahuche resigned on “personal reasons and the president has accepted his resignation and thanked him for his services to the nation.” Nahuche, who was the Chairman, Estate, Works and Transport Committee, representing North-West, resigned his appointment on personal reasons. Nahuche, from Zamfara, was sworn in as INEC national commissioner on December 7, 2016. Mu’azu performed his first assignment as INEC acting Chairman with the swearing-in of a new Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC).

The new REC, Dr. Chukwuemeka Joseph Chukwu, a lecturer from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, was immediately posted to Ebonyi State. Meanwhile, various interest groups have commended Prof. Yakubu’s decision to step down at the expiration of his first tenure, and called on the Senate to speedily confirm his re-nomination to put the commission in good stead for the tasks ahead.

The groups including the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), in a joint statement, described Yakubu’s decision to step aside “as a decent democratic behaviour that will ensure seamless running of the electoral commission pending his resumption for second term.”

