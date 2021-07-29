News Top Stories

INEC’s 1m registrants, a referendum against Buhari’s govt – PDP

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the over one million people the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says have registered since the beginning of its online voter registration have used the exercise to express their disappointment with the All Progressives Congress (APC) government.

 

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, said for the fact that the majority of the registrants are people who have never participated in INEC registration showed dissatisfaction with the situation in the country.

 

According to Ologbondiyan, Nigerians who are registering are protesting against poverty, hunger and starvation.

 

He said: “Those you find now that are registering or those that have registered among the one million that INEC has declared are coming out to display their anger against the All Progressives Congress as well as the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari. “It is a referendum against the high cost of living.”

 

Ologbondiyan decried soaring food prices in the country and urged Nigerians to take advantage of the PDP’s online registration, which begins on August 9 and register with the party. He disclosed that the party is convening a meeting with its caucus in the National Assembly to review their participation in the voting on transmission of election results.

 

Meanwhile, the PDP said the split judgement by the Supreme Court on the nomination of Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu shows that there is merit in its appeal against his election.

 

The party said in a statement noted that the majority judgement “did not address the impunity in the action of Yobe Governor, Mai Mala Buni, in functioning as the Chairman of the APC while at the same time holding office as a sitting governor, contrary to the provisions of section 183 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) as well as the constitution of the APC.”

 

 

The opposition party added: “It is noteworthy that the judgement did not disagree with our position that Mai Mala Buni as governor of Yobe State cannot function as National Chairman of a political party and nominate a candidate for election to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).”

 

PDP stated that while it respects the institution of the judiciary, it expected the apex court “to stand up as the conscience of our nation by halting the absurdities and impunities being entrench in the political firmament by the APC.”

