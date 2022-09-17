News

INEC’s admission of fake registrants: We’ve been vindicated –CUPP

Posted on

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) said the Independent National Electoral Commission’s (INEC) admission of fake registrants in Oru East Local Government Area of Imo State has vindicated its position that there was attempt to compromise the INEC’s register of voters.

CUPP in a statement by its spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, said the alarm it raised was a patriotic one not meant to witch-hunt anybody. “And for the avoidance of doubt, the exposed discrepancies by opposition parties in the voters’ register in 22 APC controlled states was not to witchhunt any person or group of persons, but a patriotic move by CUPP to further alert INEC and indeed Nigerians of desperate plot by some undemocratic forces to compromise 2023 election,” the statement added. It noted the assurance by INEC to flush out fake names from the register and its determination to prosecute those behind the alleged electoral fraud, stating that it will further help to douse the tension in some states where there was alleged manipulations.

The coalition praised the commission for its swift response to its press conference as well as the steps already taken to delete over 3,000 fake names in the register of voters in Oru East Local Government. INEC had in a statement by its National Commissioner, Festus Okoye, said it has detected ineligible registrants in its record in the ongoing cleaning up of register of voters and have deleted them.

 

