INEC’s Confesses: We encountered unforeseen challenges in Feb 25 election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it encountered unforseen challenges in the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections. Preliminary reports by both international and local observers said delay in commencement of voting in some states, as well as glitches in technology marred the process. INEC’s Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, at a meeting with Resident Electoral Commissioners (RECs) yesterday, said even though the planning for the election “was painstakingly done,” the implementation came with challenges. Yakubu listed logistics, election technology, behaviour of some election personnel at different lev-els, attitude of some party agents and supporters, as some of these challenges. He admitted that the commission has received reports from its state offices, complaints and petitions from political parties and candidates, after the election, and assured that “where infractions of any kind are proven, there will be redress.” He, however, added that “any action taken by the commission is without prejudice to the rights of parties and candidates to seek further remedy as provided by law.”

The INEC Chairman directed RECs to immediately initiate disciplinary action against any staff where prima facie evidence of wrongdoing has been established, and ordered that “all staff found to be negligent, whether they are regular or ad hoc officials, including collation and returning officers, must not be involved in forthcoming elections. “As we approach the governorship and state Assembly elections, we must work harder to overcome the challenges experienced in the last election. Nothing else will be acceptable to Nigerians. “Election day logistics must be finalised days before the election and handled by the electoral officers (EOs) at local government level. This has been our standard practice. “Centralising the process as was done in some states resulted in delayed deployment of personnel and materials and late commencement of polls.

“RECs will be held responsible for any tardy arrangement or the failure to deploy electric power generators to collation centres or polling units where such facilities are needed. “The commission has enough facilities in all the states of the federation. Failure to deploy them is simply inexcusable. “Refresher training must be conducted for ad hoc staff that participated in the last election. Where they are replaced for good reason, they must be properly trained so that processes are not delayed or compromised at any stage.” He assured Nigerians that the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) will again be deployed for voter accreditation and result management in the governorship and House of Assembly elections.

“The deployment of BVAS has gone a long way to sanitise voter accreditation as can be seen from the result of recent elections,” he noted, disclosing that the commission has begun the review of the technology to ensure that glitches experienced, particularly with the upload of results were rectified. “We are confident that going forward, the system will run optimally,” he stated. The INEC Chairman disclosed that winners in the election have been declared for 423 national legislative seats while supplementary elections will be held in 46 constituencies. “In the Senate, 98 out of 109 seats have been declared.

So far, seven political parties have won senatorial seats while in the House of Representatives, 325 out of 360 seats have been won by eight political parties,” he said, adding that “in terms of party representation, this is the most diverse National Assembly since 1999.” Yakubu stated that in the results so far declared, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 57 Senate and 162 House of Representatives seats; the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 29 Senate and 102 House Representatives seats. Labour Party (LP) won six seats in the Senate and 34 seats in the House of Representatives, while the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has two senatorial and 18 House of Representatives seats. The All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) and Young People’s Party (YPP) have one senatorial seat each.

But while APGA has four House of Representatives seats, YPP has one. Other parties that won seats in the next House of Representatives are African Democratic Congress (ADC), four, and Social Democratic Party (SDP), two seats. The INEC Chairman said certificates of return will be presented to senators-elect on Tuesday March 7, while that of House of Representatives- elect will be on Wednesday, March 8. The events will hold at 11.00am at the International Conference Centre, Abuja. Yakubu appreciated the sacrifice of Nigerians and the maturity displayed by political leaders even in the last election, adding that “a lot of lessons have been learnt.” INEC said governorship elections will hold in 28 states while that of state House of Assembly will hold in 993 constituencies.

Like this: Like Loading...