INEC’s failure, responsible for vote-buying –Moghalu

A former presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Prof Kingsley Moghalu, has attributed the growing culture of vote-trading during elections in Nigeria to the failure of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promote voter education that should have helped eligible voters make informed political choices. Moghalu, a political economist and former Deputy Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), accused INEC of neglecting one of its core functions, which is to conduct voter and civic education to guide the electorate on the choices available to them at every moment in the electoral process He spoke yesterday at the 2nd edition of the IBB Legacy Dialogue held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.

The dialogue which had as its theme: “Issues in Africa’s Democratic Journey” was organised by the Ibrahim and Maryam Babangida Foundation to commemorate the 81st birthday anniversary of General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, Nigeria’s former military ruler. Moghalu said that rather than enlightening voters sufficiently to understand the implications of vote buying, INEC had continued to focus mainly on voter registration, issuance of voter’s cards and conduct of elections, thereby exposing the voters to the manipulation of the political parties and their candidates who explore every avenue to win elections. In his contributions to a panel discussion, Moghalu debunked the popular opinion that voters in Nigeria sell their votes because of poverty. According to him, the voters who sell their votes may not necessarily be the poor and the illiterate, but those not educated about the political choices before them on election day.

He also argued that a second reason why vote buying thrives is that the value system in the country has collapsed and citizens have resorted to doing anything for money even if it means selling their birth rights. Erstwhile Director General, Nigeria Institute for Advanced Legal Studies, Prof Epiphany Azinge (SAN) expressed dismay that political parties have failed to entrench internal democracy and have therefore continued to overburden the judiciary through countless litigation over matters that could have been resolved internally.

 

