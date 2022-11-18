News Top Stories

Ineligible Registrants: We’ll investigate infractions, punish perpetrators –INEC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Comment(0)

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it will investigate the inclusion of ineligible registrants in the register of voters and discipline those responsible for it. There were allegations of the inclusion of underage voters and dead persons in the register currently on display in the 8,809 wards and 774 local government area offices nationwide.

INEC National Commissioner Festus Okoye in a statement yesterday said the identifications by members of the public were in line with the intentions of the Commission to involve members of the public in scrutinizing the register. The Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, however, noted that the register contains all the voters dating back to the registration of 2011, “not just the recent exercise”.

He said: “That some of these likely ineligible entries are being found presently confirms the commission’s position that the best way to make the voters’ register more robust is for Nigerians to continue to scrutinise it and, more importantly, make their claims and objections for its improvement.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps order NEPZA to refund N13.3bn to govt

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Tuesday directed the Nigerian Export Processing Zones Authority, (NEPZA) to pay to the Federal Government the sum of N13.3 billion unremitted revenue funds. The House Ad-hoc Committee on Unclaimed Government Funds, led by Hon. Unyime Idem (PDP, Akwa Ibom), gave the directive at its resumed sitting in Abuja. The committee also […]
News

Tinubu: Banditry-free Nigeria is possible

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla 

…Youths canvass support for Ex-governor The National Leader of thr All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Tinubu Saturday, said that a united and banditry-free Nigeria is possible, saying Nigerians were tired of excuses and lamentations of the past over the numerous challenges like epileptic power supply and other security challenges facing the country. Tinubu said that […]
News

Buhari congratulates new British PM, Liz Truss

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has, on behalf of the citizens and Government of Nigeria, congratulated the new Prime Minister of Britain, Liz Truss, on her assumption of the trusted position of leadership. In a release by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President rejoiced with the former Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica