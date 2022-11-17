News

Ineligible Registrants: We’ll investigate infractions, punish perpetrators – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said it would investigate the inclusion of ineligible registrants in the register of voters and discipline those responsible for it.

There were allegations of inclusion of underage voters and dead persons in the register, which is currently on display in the 8,809 wards and 774 Local Government Area offices nationwide.

INEC National Commissioner, Festus Okoye in a statement Thursday, said the identifications by members of the public were in line with the intentions of the Commission to involve members of the public in scrutinising the register.

Okoye, who is Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee, however, noted that the register contains all the voters dating back to the registration of 2011, “not just the recent exercise.

“That some of these likely ineligible entries are being found presently confirms the Commission’s position that the best way to make the voters’ register more robust is for Nigerians to continue to scrutinise it and, more importantly, make their claims and objections for its improvement.”

He disclosed that the Commission has been harvesting the online claims and objections and would do the same for the manual process.

 

