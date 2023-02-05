Ineos Grenadier partners with Coscharis Motors

INEOS Automotive has named Coscharis Motors as its official retail partner in Nigeria. The country is now the sixth market in Sub-Sahara Africa to join the INEOS Automotive brand, following South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, Namibia and Botswana. “We are carefully selecting our partners across the SSA region, to find people who know their local market and customers, and also understand our brand,” said Tim Abbott, INEOS Automotive Head of Region South Africa and Sub-Sahara Africa. “Coscharis Motors shares our belief that the INEOS Grenadier is the perfect vehicle not only for Nigeria, but for the continent.

Our shared passion for offroading, along with their excellent reputation in the automotive industry, makes it the perfect partnership for Grenadier in Nigeria.” Commenting on this partnership, the President/CEO of Coscharis Group, Dr. Cosmas Maduka said: “We are proud that INEOS Automotive has appointed Coscharis Motors to represent its brand in Nigeria. This milestone marks another step in the evolution of our company. With our history and experience of the Nigerian market, we know that the INEOS Grenadier is going to be a serious player in the off-road segment.

“We have no doubt that the Grenadier has what it takes to handle Africa’s tough terrain and that it is the perfect option to meet the specific demands of those who need a capable, refined, and reliable off-road vehicle in the region. We look forward to the first customer test drives and hearing public feedback, because this vehicle is definitely going to stir things up in Nigeria,” Dr. Maduka said.

Award-winning engines

The Grenadier has been developed to be refined on the road and extraordinarily capable off-road. The Grenadier is powered by a choice of two straightsix, 3.0-litre BMW engines. Both the BMW B57 diesel and B58 petrol powertrains have a proven track record, regularly appearing in top ten world’s best engine lists since 2016.

They have been used in everything from sports cars to SUVs. The two power units bring BMW’s sophistication and refinement to the Grenadier, but they have been enhanced by INEOS Automotive’s engineering team. As well as providing powerful acceleration on tarmac, they also deliver peak torque at low revs – sustaining it through the rev range – for optimal off-road performance.

The carefully calibrated characteristics help the driver to confidently manage the vehicle’s momentum and grip without stressing the engine, ensuring full control when tackling tricky terrain. The refined turbo petrol engine produces 286PS (210kW) and 450Nm (332 lb ft) of torque, while the twinturbo diesel generates 249PS (183kW) and 550Nm (406 lb ft), for even greater pulling power. Start/stop is builtin, increasing range and preserving air quality when the vehicle is stationary. While it’s every inch a rug ged 4X4, it ticks all the right boxes on the road, too. The chassis combines a five-link suspension setup with Brembo brakes and Bridgestone tyres, meaning the Grenadier is composed, well- mannered and fun to drive no matter what the terrain.

Global and local network

By the end of this year INEOS Automotive plans to have a network of more than 200 sales and service sites for the Grenadier spanning over 50 countries, in cluding established dealer groups, 4X4 specialists and agricultural equipment dealers. Now that the agreement with INEOS Automotive has been signed, Coscharis Motors disclosed that it will focus on readying its dedicated Grenadier showroom in Victoria Island, Lagos.

It stated that the first Grenadier demonstrator vehicles are expected to arrive in Nigeria in Q1 2023 with customer deliveries expected to commence within the first quarter. It added that all aftersales servicing will be conducted at a dedicated workshop also located in Lagos. The INEOS Grenadier was created to fulfil the vision of adventurer and INEOS Group Chairman, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, inspired by legendary working 4X4s. The Grenadier is a rugged and uncompromising off-roader, designed to be a capable, durable, and reliable working tool to conquer the world’s harshest environments.

