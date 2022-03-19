Inexperience cost us 2005 U-20 W’Cup to Messi-led Argentina – Adedeji

2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup silver medalist, Yinka Adedeji, currently in the USA as a Nursing Assistant, in an interview conducted on a WhatsApp group, NPFL Undiluted, monitored by CHARLES OGUNDIYA said home-based players should think well as football in Nigeria doesn’t pay. Excerpts…

What prompted your decision to retire at the time you were in top form at Shooting Stars?

I think my major reason was knowing the effect of environmental factors that affect not only footballers in Nigeria but every child’s dream of becoming a goal achiever. It was a tough decision for me, but then I had to at that moment knowing that It was the best decision. Also my injury history is known to everyone, and at some point I also had to understand I was living in a society where the Nigerian factor always comes into play.

What would you say about coach Samson Siasia?

I have a good relationship with Coach Siasia, he remains a great part of my life. I will definitely have an incomplete biography without his name mentioned.

The Dream Team has not been impressive for a while, they failed to qualify for the last Olympics, what are we not doing right?

You will always have this sort of problems if you don’t prepare well. Everything starts from the head. There is this thing I always say about the Nigerian factor. It’s always a major part of things that happen in our society. We live in a society where a lot of things are not organised and definitely you get negative results therefore. I see lots of people now, sometimes inviting players has to do with what they post on their social media handle. I don’t know what criteria they use to invite certain players. Some players were invited because people in the backstage had interest in them so what do you expect? So majorly the Nigerian factor is what causes the problems going on lately.

How did you meet the late Stephen Keshi?

Also you missed out of the 2014 CHAN and probably that put an end to your chances of going to the 2014 World Cup, what happened and how did you recover from that injury setback? I didn’t even know how I got invited but I guess it’s one of those games that I played. I think he was in the background or maybe as special scout but I really don’t know how I got invited by the coach. I think (the injury) that was when I actually made a decision about moving forward and thinking of a plan B while knowing full well that I was getting close to aging. I had to think about life after football because I don’t want my future to be at stake. I had to make a decision and I did after I got that injury.

Let’s talk about the U-20 team in 2005, you have spoken about how you think selection works now.How did selection work in your playing days especially that U-20 team?

I think it all started when there was an open screening in Ibadan. Then I was living in Lagos and I wasn’t playing for any team. I picked up my bag and went for trial. I was fortunate enough to get noticed by Coach Samson then with his assistant. That was how it started. I didn’t know anybody, nobody invited me. It was just an open screening for anyone who believed in themselves and back then I had a good background in Pepsi Academy and knew what I could do. I went there and the rest is history.

What really happened at the World Cup, your penalty kick and also playing against Lionel Messi?

Anyways finally I think I saw the worst penalty that day. I gave a bad penalty kick at 2005. And talking about Messi, especially his performance against us, it is one of those things that happen when you are naive about the stage you are at that moment. I think most of us were naive because if you look back you will see that those penalties that we conceded were things that we could actually have avoided. But then that was where the inexperience came in. For most of us, that tournament was our second major one, the first one was in the Nations Cup and I don’t want to say stage fright but sometimes all these things come into play when you get to the top level. That was just the difference then. At the quarterfinal of the World Cup against the host Netherland, you missed a penalty, tell us about that also. As for the penalties, I think something actually happened two days before when we were training for penalty kicks and I used to be one of the people playing penalty kicks for the team which was also the case in the Nations Cup. I remember two days before when we were preparing for penalties, I had a bad day and coach had always complained about the way I play my penalties, saying the day I will lose it’s going to be really bad because I put too much pain on the ball. So that very day I lost about three penalties and he was really mad at me. He said when the game gets into penalty, I don’t want Yinka to play. So unfortunately the game ended 1-1 and we had to go into penalty. He was the first person to say take Yinka off the penalty list and I was like why? When we played five against five and it was even and the sixth player in Holland lost his, everyone was like Yinka go and play and when I got there, my mind was like hit the ball. Make sure that you hit the ball well and before I knew it, it was over the bar. It’s one moment that I will never forget in my life because that wasn’t me.

You played for the U-20 and U-23 National teams, any regrets on not earning a cap for the Super Eagles?

Yes I think it’s everybody’s dream to play for Super Eagles that time and I think when most of my colleagues were actually getting into the Eagle setup then I was still nursing injuries. I wasn’t really in good shape. I was still with Sunshine Stars then and it wasn’t a good time for me because I was always getting injured. And there were other factors that I may not want to get into at the moment because I will start mentioning names and I don’t think this is the best time to do that. I think the major fact was that I was always injured.

Would you have had this opportunity of being in your present profession if you don’t have an education?

What would you tell other players who only focus on football? My being here in the U.S. has nothing to do with education or anything. There’s a platform in here, whether you are a graduate or not, there are opportunities and it depends on what you want to do. Things are available for you to improve yourself. So when I got here, there were so many factors that could slow me down but I worked hard. Due to the medical part it wasn’t hard to get jobs and I had to do a lot of things. I had to put a lot of things on hold and live my life. I remember when the younger players came to play in the camp, I had a conversation with some players and I told them that it’s an opportunity and they have to use it because sometimes you have to think about the society you live in. The Nigerian factor is there not only for footballers but for everyone. A lot of things are there that actually challenge you in Nigeria. Nigeria is the only country that the definition of hard work doesn’t really apply to. Hard workers in Nigeria still suffer because the system has messed you up, so that is what I call the Nigerian factor. It now depends on how lucky you are. I told them to start thinking about plan B because anything can happen to you, you might get injured. You have to be wise and smart in case things don’t work out.

How much of confidence do you have in Austin Eguavoen leading the Super Eagles to the World Cup playoffs?

I have confidence in Coach Eguavoen but sometimes we have to tell ourselves the truth. If you want to go for foreign coaches then get the best. Don’t go for coaches that are not better than the ones that we have in Nigeria. I can’t say that the former coach wasn’t good enough, that’s not my part to say but the truth is that if there is a decision in Nigeria to go for a foreign coach then we have to go for the best. It is time we had a standard in Nigeria because we are not a small country when it comes to football. We have capable coaches back home like Coach Austin so we can give other people chances too to take us to the World Cup.

Shooting Stars of Ibadan, having got promoted to the NPFL after four years are going through a phase and not really doing well now. Are you still following the team?

Any advise for the coaches and the team?I I still follow them because I know some of them. I still have brotherly relationship with some of them and I talk to them. The problem with Shooting Stars is so much and I don’t know where to start from because I’m going to hurt a lot of people if I start mentioning names but then I think it’s time we started doing things professionally. They don’t want to hurt certain people so Shooting Stars have always had that kind of problem when it comes to the people there. The problem is from there. I can’t see tomorrow but I hope that they do the right thing. I don’t want to start saying things because I know that people are watching. I do follow them. Shooting Stars will always be in my heart and I heard that they are doing a lot of things. I wish I was there when they opened their stadium but I couldn’t.

Are you still in touch with the NPFL and Nigerian football in general?

Yes I’m still in touch with the ones that I should be in touch with. I still watch Nigerian football. Football is my life. I watch and listen and I still stay in touch with people. I still receive advice from Coach Biffo, because even though we were not close when I was playing, I developed a relationship with him because I know that he knows what he’s doing. Not like certain kinds of coaches that I played under or those ones in Nigeria that don’t want to upgrade themselves and I think that has always been a damaging factor to the Nigerian league because the coaches don’t upgrade. They only think about themselves and they are extremely selfish. Certain coaches won’t even fight for the players that are not paid. They always want to be on the national team and that is not possible. But Coach Biffo knows what he is doing and is always upgrading himself and I know that he will get there. Since I’ve been in the United States I think he’s been here a couple of times doing courses to upgrade himself and I remember I asked him why others are not doing the same and he just laughed. I know that he doesn’t want to say certain things because we are raised to be diplomatic and sometimes I’m like that too. When I see how much certain coaches earn back home and what is earned here it is because they don’t upgrade themselves. And then you wonder what they are teaching the players. The home based team came to play against Mexico and I was just shaking my head where I was. I had conversations with some players and I told them that the difference between them and the Mexican players is what they were taught. They gave what they were taught and that was the difference. I could tell because I was in the system at some point and I know that you can’t blame those players. It is what they taught us back home. I’ve played under certain individuals who called themselves coaches but I can’t differentiate if they are coaches or something else.

Do you have plans to come back to football or do you prefer the medical line?

I’m still coming back to football. Like I said earlier, football is my life. It’s what I know how to do best. It’s a plus for me to add the medical part of it to upgrade myself. Coming back home, we don’t have a choice because we know the system. It’s frustrating sometimes when you see what’s going on and you ask yourself why people who are coaching players have not been paid for seven months. When I left Shooting Stars, I was owed seven months and I remember that at some point, I was told to act as the spokesperson to talk to the governor of Oyo state, and the management was always telling me to massage his ego and be diplomatic. Don’t ask for too much and it’s so damaging when you do those kinds of things. How do I take care of my family like that? So many factors affect players and you ask yourself if that is the type of society you want to be in. It’s damaging. I saw a post on Twitter when the coach of Eyimba was ranting because he because he didn’t understand how a referee would do such thing. I don’t know what really happened but he was frustrated. We don’t have a choice, it is what it is. When you are coaching players that have not been paid, it is damaging. Some of them prefer to pay coaches and don’t pay players. I don’t know if it has changed and if you ask them they will tell you that they are working on it. We don’t know who is lying. Money is not being released and what do you want me to do when I find out that Oyo state governor actually built such a stadium. And yet I’m being owed certain money and nobody is paying me, that same system can not produce the best. Those things actually give you lots of headaches.

What is the problem with the NPFL in terms of poor play and performance?

The problem with NPFL in terms of poor playing performances majorly starts from the head; management. Asides from the management, the key factor is the coach. The coaches too complain that the platform they are working on is not conducive but then I’m speaking on my part as the player. The players look towards the coaches and they look at the management and so on. Coaches are a voice for the players. In terms of poor playing, it is the fault of the coaches because the coaches know nothing and it is so sad that maybe NPFL is not looking into it. I can’t remember any of those coaches after each season going out there to improve themselves even with the money that they get because they hardly owe them. Imagine a coach who is coaching a certain team and throughout the entire season and he trains them twice a day. I had some injuries and it is damaging for us to play but they won’t listen. I think it’s the pressure or they don’t know anything about football. How can you be training twice a day for the entire season. You also travel in between to places like Maiduguri which is very far from home. Football is all about running so where do they get energy from. You are not paid, you don’t eat good food, you don’t take enough fruits. How many teams have physiotherapists and doctors? How many teams have people that help with flexibility of the muscles? And they want you to perform well, are they kidding? So many things are involved. That’s why I said that a lot of them are extremely selfish because even if they know what to do they won’t do it.

How many of your teammates at the U-20 level do you still keep in touch with?

I’m still in touch with people. Asides from that everyone has been on the run, survival. I won’t blame anyone because everyone is working. Everyone is running after one thing or the other. During your days with Sunshine Stars, you were one of Coach Gbenga Ogunbote best players before your injury, which gave Osasco Precious edge over you. How’s your relationship like with Ogunbote now? I don’t know if you want me to say what you already know or something you want to know. Anyways, I think I don’t have any relationship with Coach Ogunbote at the moment because if I want to have a flash back to my time with him I think it’s just a kind of situation between a player being extremely professional and a coach being funny. I choose the word funny because I want to be professional about it. The main thing that I will say is that all my records speak for me. I always give him the best, not just him, the entire club. I’m extremely confident of my act with the teams I played for. I never saw any player as a defender who made so much assists in a season than even the attackers and midfielders. I always give my best and it’s there in the records. The real question is why I wasn’t playing? It’s just a situation between a player who was extremely professional and a coach who was acting funny.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...