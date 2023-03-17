Sports

Infantino returns as FIFA President for another four years

Gianni Infantino was re-elected as FIFA President during the 73rd Congress in Kigali yesterday, promising record revenues in the next fouryear cycle of $11 billion as he called for more football to be played around the world. Infantino stood unopposed, making his re-election as head of football’s governing body a formality, even if he is not universally popular among member associations for a range of reasons, including pushing for a failed plan to play the World Cup every two years. Speaking after his re-election, Infantino says there is a need for “way more” football. World football’s governing body has this week announced an expanded 2026 World Cup and unveiled a new 32-team Club World Cup. But the expansion of the football calendar has been criticised by player unions and La Liga.

Limp UCL exit rounds off miserable United season

    “We are not good enough,” admitted Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea when faced with the fact the Red Devils will now go five years without winning a trophy. A limp 1-0 home defeat to Atletico Madrid on Tuesday saw United bow out of the Champions League at the last 16 and the […]
Peseiro skeptical of Osimhen winning Ballon d’Or

Super Eagles coach, Jose Peseiro, has spoken about the chances of Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen winning the prestigious Ballon d’Or award. While acknowledging Osimhen’s abilities as an ideal striker, Peseiro expressed uncertainty about his chances of winning the award. In an interview with reporters in Naples, Peseiro said, “Victor Osimhen is an exceptional player. He […]
Anambra dominates Bet9ja South East Badminton Championship

  Anambra State was the dominant force as the South eastern teams gathered for a badminton contest. Team Anambra topped, winning a total of 10 medals comprising of three gold, two silver and five bronze. They were followed by the host state, Enugu who had two gold, five silver and three bronze medals. Abia State […]

