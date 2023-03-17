Infantino returns as FIFA President for another four years

Gianni Infantino was re-elected as FIFA President during the 73rd Congress in Kigali yesterday, promising record revenues in the next fouryear cycle of $11 billion as he called for more football to be played around the world. Infantino stood unopposed, making his re-election as head of football’s governing body a formality, even if he is not universally popular among member associations for a range of reasons, including pushing for a failed plan to play the World Cup every two years. Speaking after his re-election, Infantino says there is a need for “way more” football. World football’s governing body has this week announced an expanded 2026 World Cup and unveiled a new 32-team Club World Cup. But the expansion of the football calendar has been criticised by player unions and La Liga.
