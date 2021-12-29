Metro & Crime

Inferno: FCT minister pledges to support NEXT Supermall

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Federal Capital Territory) FCT), Minister, Muhammad Bello has pledged to provide needed support for NEXT Cash and Carry Supermall, Abuja, to bounce back stronger than what it was before the fire incident of last Sunday.

 

The minister made the pledge yesterday in Abuja while undertaking an on-the-spot assessment of the mega shopping mall which was gutted by fire on Sunday.

 

Bello said the fire incident was something that hit the city very hard as the facility was an important investment which generated many jobs for Abuja residents.

 

He, however, noted that though the inferno was an unfortunate incident, but by the grace of God no life was lost and a substantial part of the premises where bulk items were stored was saved.

 

“This particular incident brought out what is good about us as residents, everybody united and supported them. “I really sympathise with Next Cash and Carry Supermarket, particularly because during the heat of the COVID-19 it was among the foremost companies that provided tremendous support for the FCTA.

 

“They provided palliative items which we distributed to vulnerable members of the community.

 

“Unfortunately, today they are also vulnerable, so it’s our duty in the city to rally round and protect this important investment that is a generator of many jobs in the city. “We will give them all the needed support so that they bounce back stronger than what they were before.

We look forward to seeing you back to business in the no distant future,” he said.

 

Bello, however, commended the managers and staff of the supermarket for having and activating internal fire fighting mechanism in place, which greatly helped in curtailing the inferno.

 

On the update on investigation into the remote cause of the inferno, the minister said experts were checking to see what caused it.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Prophet defiles 17-year-old girl inside church

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

Police in Ogun State have arrested a 50-year-old prophet, Tayo Shobowale, for allegedly defiling a 17-year-old member of his church. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Abimbola , yesterday disclosed that Shobowale was arrested following a report lodged by the victim at the Family Support Unit of the Ota Police Area Command. According […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kill businessman, son, pregnant wife, friend in Lagos

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Gunmen kill businessman, son, pregnant wife, friend in Lagos nessman who came to celebrate the house warming with them. The incident which occurred at Ori-Okuta area of Ikorodu threw residents of the community into panic and confusion. A source who spoke with our correspondent said the deceased was his customer when alive and a very […]
Metro & Crime

Court convicts student over threat to kill his teacher

Posted on Author Our Reporters

An Abeokuta Magistrates’ Court, yesterday, sentenced a 20 year-old secondary school student, Segun Dosumu, to three weeks imprisonment with hard labour for threat-ening to kill his teacher. Dosumu, who resides at Iboro area of Ogun State, had pleaded guilty to the charge brought against him when it was read. Consequently, after the review of facts […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica