Inferno guts SUBEB, three other govt agencies in Ondo

Four government agencies in Ondo State were in the wee hours of Monday razed after they were gutted by fire.

The midnight fire consumed the buildings of the Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Ondo State Radiovison Corporation, (OSRC), Ondo State Universal Basic Education Board annex and the French Language Centre which were situated in Oke-Eda/Alagbaka axis of Akure, the State capital.

The incident is coming about four days after calm and order returned to the state following a series of violent #EndSARS protests.

The fire, which was said to have lasted for a few hours, razed the entire SUBEB building alongside the three other agencies which were situated in the same compound.

The cause of the inferno, that started around 1am, remains unknown but an official of the Board disclosed that the incident could be linked to a power surge.

The Permanent Secretary, SUBEB, Mr. Kayode Ogundele, who described the incident as unfortunate and devastating, said the fire had already wrecked havoc on the building before men of the fire services were alerted.

According to him, all buildings and files in the offices were completely destroyed as the offices were mostly made of wood.

Ogundele said: “All the buildings, because it was made of wood, were gone. It was completely burnt. We can’t lay our hands on anything. Everything in the office is gone.”

The official, however, ruled out arson and suspected that electrical surge might be responsible for the fire outbreak, saying the wooden structures had been there since 1976.

