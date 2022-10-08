News

Infertility: Don’t let what people say hinder you from joy of parenthood – Yusuf

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

Ahead of World Fertility Day, a fertility clinic, Origene Fertility, has reiterated its commitment to supporting couples on the journey to parenthood.

Speaking at an event in Lagos, the Senior Embryologist and co-founder of Origene Fertility, Mrs Oludayo Yusuf, encouraged couples to remain unfazed in their desire to have children.

The event which was themed “Parenthood; From your Heart to Your Arms,” had both morning and afternoon sessions, and discussions centered on the myths about infertility and the facts.

Origene Fertility offers world-class solutions in fertility treatments with the help of advanced tools and the experience of pioneer gynecologists’ team.

Yusuf said, “Parenthood is a journey and there are various ways to arrive at the destination. While the journey can seem lonely, it doesn’t have to be.

“At Origene, It is our vision to support every couple going through the journey of infertility to parenthood. We are here for every step of the journey. We will support you all the way.

“What is more important to you? Is it to have a child or what people will say? Don’t let what people will say hinder you from the joy that comes from being a parent. Remember, everyone needs a little help sometimes. So don’t be discouraged if you require options such as sperm or egg donation and surrogacy.”

Sharing their IVF journey, some of the people who had been supported by the clinic reignited the spark of hope for many others present. While the journey to parenthood is not a one-size-fits-all as some journey through gamete donation, embryo donation, IVF, surrogacy and adoption, Yusuf noted that the aim is to become a parent in a safe, comfortable, and legal way. Adding that, one must decide to take the first step.

On his part, the Medical Director, and co-founder of Origene Fertility, Dr Babatunde Ogunkinle welcomed friends and families, then gave a brief history of the clinic, as well as the Mission and Vision.

He also spoke on the landmark of reproductive science, stating that over 8 million babies have been born through IVF.

With over 356 treatment cycles, and over 180 babies, Origene Fertility provides top-notch services such as ovulation induction, sperm retrieval, embryo cryopreservation and IUI treatment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FEC pays last respects to Jakande

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Executive Council (FEC) on Wednesday observed a minute silence for former Lagos Governor, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, who died last week. Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, just before the commencement of the week’s virtual meeting, presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, called on Cabinet members to stand […]
News

Kidnappers: We got N.5 m ransom, still killed pastor

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha Port Harcour t

A four- member kidnap gang has confessed to the Rivers State Police Command how they abducted a general overseer of a Pentecostal church, collected the sum of N500, 000 ransom for his release but still killed him.   The suspects were arrested by the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the command following intelligence gathering. The kidnappers, who […]
News

A fractured and bleeding APC – my earlier predictions

Posted on Author MIKE OZEKHOME

Events currently happening within the APC which suggest a political implosion have now forced me to recall my Nostradamic prophetic periscope of the APC as far back as 30th May, 2015, a day after President Buhari’s government was inaugurated. I followed this up in June, 2015.   In all, I predicted the present schism within […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica