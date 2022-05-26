Infinity Ebere Ohakwe, Mishi Dorah premier ‘Olaedo’ in Kenya

Nollywood actress and filmmaker, Infinity Ebere Ohakwe, will premiere her movie, Olaedo in Nairobi, Kenya today. The actress, who described the movie as a long-time hard work, said that premiering in a different country is always the dream of every filmmaker, adding that for her it is the beginning of something big. Infinity said the premiere of the star-studded movie would not have been possible if not for international collabora-tion with Kenyan reality TV star and actress, Mishi Dorah. She described Mishi Dorah as a Kenyan treasure who brought something extra to the movie, adding that: “Aside from being everything she is, she is a wonderful person who is determined to hit the goal in anything she is doing. It was also amazing acting alongside her in the movie Olaedo. “I can’t pick my favourite on the cast because when you are working with stars like Daddy Pete Edochie, Rachael Okonkwo, Ray Emodi, Yemi Blaq, Sophie Alakija and BBNaija’s Nina, all you’ll have to do is believe you already have a classic.
