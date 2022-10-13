Business

Infinix launches new smartphone Zero 20 series

Posted on Author Abolaji Adebayo

Smartphone brand producer, Infinix, has launched its latest 5G device called Infinix Zero 20 into the Nigerian market, stating that the new device is an addition to its Zero series. At the the launch tagged “Capture Your Own Story from Zero’ held in Lagos, Integrated Marketing Communications Manager, Infinix Mobile Nigeria, Yemisi Ode, said the smartphone has 8GB+256GB large memory to keep the device running faster and to allow for plenty of storage space for apps, pictures, music, and videos. She noted that the ZERO 20 provides Extended RAM Technology of 8GB+5GB (equivalent to 13GB) for a far better experience under heavy usage.

Marketing Communications and Public Relations Manager, Infinix Nigeria, Kevin Olumese, explained that the ZERO 20’s front camera is complimented by “a robust 108MP rear camera supporting a multi-style creation mode, offering creators more exciting possibilities for content creation. These features include an incredible 10X zoom for shots at a distance, and Infinix’s Sky Remap Algorithm, which adjusts the sky for your photos. “Finally, Film Mode, which hosts a wonderful variety of templates to help make video capture and production a breeze allowing the user to focus more on capturing the content at hand.” Affirming the relevance of the new device, the founder of Miss Tech, a tech blogger, Tobi Ayeni (Miss Techy), said: “With the growing trend of remote office meetings, the rise of TikTok videos, and the increase of live broadcasts, there has never been a greater need for an accessi

ble product that offers a highdefinition and stable front camera and the Infinix zero 20 smartphone launched by Infinix offers just that as it is the first and only device in the world with a 60mmp OIS front camera, thereby, making it a perfect fit for aspiring and budding content creators and vloggers.” Infinix also announced the start of the “CaptureYourStoryFromZero” Challenge for up-and-coming content creators from different lifestyle categories where they stand a chance to win the newly released Zero 20 smartphone, N100,000 and other consolation prizes. The challenge which will last for three weeks will start on 21st October 2022.

 

Our Reporters

