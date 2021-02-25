Inflation as tough hurdle for manufacturers

Following the recent National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s inflation data released showing that headline inflation jumped from 15.75 per cent to 16.47 per cent for January 2021, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have declared that the latest indicator is a further threat to manufacturing in the country. TAIWO HASSAN reports

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation rate in Nigeria, continued its upward trend in January, hitting 16.47 per cent (year-on-year) against December 2020 figure of 15.75 per cent, according to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS)’s Inflation Data released recently. It showed that the increase represented 0.71 per cent points higher than the rate recorded in December 2020 (15.75 per cent). Inflation figures have been on consistent rise in the past 15 months with prices of foodstuff, services and other essential commodities on steady rise since last year.

Manufacturing sector

However, for the country’s manufacturers, it has been lamentation because of the headline challenges confronting the sector. Against all odds, the country’s manufacturing sector has been struggling, particularly in the past four quarters because of the combined effect of COVID- 19, deteriorating infrastructure, energy costs, high regulatory compliance cost and tax obligations. Inflation, perennially high interest rates and scarce/high rate of forex have further compounded the downturn in the sector with cost of manufacturing spiking astronomically.

MAN’s position on inflation rate

While reacting to the recently announced inflation rate data released by NBS, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) emphasised that the report was a threat to the envisaged recovery and the growth of the industrial sector. Director-General of MAN, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, in an interview with New Telegraph, said that the report would place more hurdles for Nigerian manufacturers, who are yet to overcome challenges besieging them. Ajayi-Kadir said: “The increase in the headline inflation from 15.75 per cent to 16.47 per cent is a threat to the envisaged recovery and the growth of the industrial sector. There is also the rise in food inflation, which will compound the high cost of living and the disposable income of the average Nigerian. “The resulting weak consumer spending will worsen the high stock of unplanned inventory that the manufacturing sector in confronted with. “You will recall that our economy slipped into its second recession in four years in the third quarter of 2020, after recording two contractions in a row. So the concerted efforts of government to recover the economy will have to address the aforementioned challenges. “In doing this, the private sector representative like the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria is duly armed with economic recovery recommendations that relevant government authorities can implement to speedily revive the economy from its current state.”

Recommendations

According to MAN DG, government should intensify efforts at stabilising the consumer price level through growth in agricultural output and diversification of the Nigerian economy in other to guarantee stable prices in both agricultural and manufactured goods. Also, he pointed out that there were a number of moribund industries in the country that should be resuscitated to boost output, thereby reduce prices. Likewise, Ajayi-Kadir added that government should also partner the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria to accelerate the success in the resource based industrialisation initiative of the association. He said: “It is evident that there is a strong relationship between manufacturing sector growth and inflation rate, just like exchange and interest rates. Therefore, for this moment and in the immediate future, government should assist manufacturing productivity with credit at competitive price. “This could be in the form of concessions and enhancing existing special credit windows or creating additional ones for this important sector of Nigerian economy.” The MAN boss noted that deliberate policy to stimulate domestic production and thereby increase domestic as well as foreign demands for goods would, in the long run, lower inflation and enhance exchange rate appreciations.”

LCCI’s stance

For the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), the consistent rise in domestic prices has profound implications for entrepreneurs and the larger investing community. The LCCI Director-General, Muda Yusuf, in his assessment, said that higher prices translated to increased production costs for manufacturing companies, with consequent impact on their bottomline since it is not in all situation that higher inputs costs can be transferred to consumers. Consequently, Yusuf noted that this weakened the capacity of corporates to deliver value to shareholders via dividend payment amid dim profit prospects.

Inflationary drivers

Speaking further, the LCCI DG explained that the major factors responsible for the uptick in headline inflation were basically supply-side issues, which include heightened insecurity around the country, but more pronounced in northern and Middle-Belt regions – the major food-producing regions in Nigeria; increased cost of transporting food items from farms to markets as a result of elevated prices of petroleum products (diesel, PMS), weak productivity in the agriculture sector and increased cost of agricultural inputs.

Key drivers of core inflation

The LCCI DG, however, listed reasons responsible for core inflation in the country, including exchange rate and foreign exchange liquidity concerns evidenced by the widening premium between NAFEX and parallel market rates. To him, these have disrupted production plans of many manufacturing firms following acute shortages of raw materials and other inputs. Also, higher energy costs (PMS, diesel and power), which has been on an upward trajectory for two consecutive months. Another key factor is the uptrend in the financing of fiscal deficit by the Central Bank of Nigeria through the ways and means facility, which is typically very inflationary because it is high powered money.

Remarks

Yusuf said: “LCCI notes with concern the continued uptrend in domestic consumer prices as headline inflation further accelerated to 16.47 per cent in January 2021, the highest since May 2017. “The uptick in domestic prices was largely driven by the persistent food inflationary pressures, with food inflation hitting a record 20.57 per cent, the highest level since the 2009 CPI series began. We note the moderation in the monthly headline sub-index from 1.61 per cent in December 2020 to 1.49 per cent in January 2021, mirrored the food sub-index (Dec-2020: 2.05 per cent; Jan-2021: 1.83 per cent).”

Last line

For the way forward, OPS is demanding that government at national and sub-national levels address security concerns in the country due to its scale of importance as far as food and manufacturing are concerned in Nigeria.

