Business

Inflation: Bank of England raises interest rates to 3%

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Bank of England (BoE) has raised its interest rates from 2.25 per cent to three per cent – its highest rate hike since 1989.

This is the eighth time in a row that the Central Bank of the United Kingdom has hiked interest rates.

On Thursday the bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) voted by a majority of seven to two, to increase the base rate of interest by 0.75 percentage points.

The MPC blamed higher energy prices and a tight labour market for the decision to increase rates.

“The MPC’s latest projections describe a very challenging outlook for the U.K. economy,” the bank said in a statement.

“It is expected to be in recession for a prolonged period.”

BoE also forecasted that inflation will hit a 40-year high of 11 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Speaking at a media briefing following the interest rate hike, Andrew Bailey, BoE Governor, said the move was part of efforts by the bank to tame rising inflation.

“These are big changes, they have a real impact on people’s lives,” Bailey said.

“Quite simply we’re increasing bank rate because inflation is too high and it’s the bank’s job to bring it down.

“People should not have to worry about inflation as they go about their daily business, that’s why we’ve raised inflation as we did today.

“If we do not act forcefully now, things will be worse later on.

“As the forecast shows it is a tough road ahead, with a sharp increase in energy prices caused by Russia’s invasion in Ukraine has made us poorer as a nation.”

The UK is battling with high, double-digit inflation and the economic situation has not improved in recent months.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Business

180,000 bpd haulage pipeline grounded over oil theft

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

A Trans-Niger Pipeline that could haul 180,000 barrels a day across Nigeria has not been transporting crude oil since mid-June as a result of theft, Bloomberg on Wednesday reported quoting a person familiar with the information. The person, who declined to be identified because he was not authorised to divulge the information to the public, […]
Business

Content Board, others plan to save oil and gas in Africa

Posted on Author Stories, Akinola Ajibade

The Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), African Petroleum Producers’ Organisation (APPO) and Africa Export-Import Bank,   (AFREXIM Bank) have forged a synergy to save energy industry from financial weaknesses, with a view to aiding their transition from fossils to zero-carbon fuels. The idea will enable them get enough funds to finance renewables, which […]
Business

United Capital posts 65% growth in HY’21 profit

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

United Capital Plc, Nigeria’s leading investment bank, has announced its unaudited financial statements for the period ended June 30, 2021, on July 15, 2021, showing a profit before tax of N3.74 billion as against N2.27 billion in 2020, accounting for a growth of 65 per cent. The group recorded revenue of N6.85 billion from N4.45 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica