Inflation: Bank of England raises interests rate to 3%

The Bank of England (BoE) has raised its interest rates from 2.25 per cent to three per cent – its highest rate hike since 1989. This is the eighth time in a row that the central bank of the United Kingdom has hiked interest rates. Yesterday, the bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) voted by a majority of seven to two, to increase the base rate of interest by 0.75 percentage points. The MPC blamed higher energy prices and a tight labour market for the decision to increase rates. “The MPC’s latest projections describe a very challenging outlook for the U.K. economy,” the bank said in a statement. “It is expected to be in recession for a prolonged period.” BoE also forecasted that inflation will hit a 40- year high of 11 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.
