News

Inflation: Bank of England raises interests rate to 3%

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Bank of England (BoE) has raised its interest rates from 2.25 per cent to three per cent – its highest rate hike since 1989. This is the eighth time in a row that the central bank of the United Kingdom has hiked interest rates. Yesterday, the bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) voted by a majority of seven to two, to increase the base rate of interest by 0.75 percentage points. The MPC blamed higher energy prices and a tight labour market for the decision to increase rates. “The MPC’s latest projections describe a very challenging outlook for the U.K. economy,” the bank said in a statement. “It is expected to be in recession for a prolonged period.” BoE also forecasted that inflation will hit a 40- year high of 11 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

2023: S’East APC chieftains float pressure group for presidency

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma, Enugu

Prominent members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), at the weekend, launched a pressure group, South East Mandate (SEM), with the sole aim of actualizing a president of South East extraction in the 2023 general elections.   The group held her National Executives Council meeting in Enugu at the weekend, after which the Convener, […]
News

Low tide slows work to clear Suez ship blockage; traffic jam builds

Posted on Author Reporter

  Low tide overnight has slowed efforts to dislodge a 400-metre long, 224,000-tonne container vessel that has choked traffic in both directions along the Suez Canal and created the world’s largest shipping jam. The Ever Given vessel ran aground diagonally across the single-lane stretch of the southern canal on Tuesday morning after losing the ability […]
News

Atiku hails Okowa for granting full autonomy to judiciary

Posted on Author Eniola Bambe

Former Vice-President, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has commended Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, for granting full autonomy to the judiciary in the state in consonance with the law. Abubakar, in a tweet on his verified handle @atiku, said the Delta State governor had demonstrated the truest essence of leadership by the implementation. The 2019 presidential candidate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica