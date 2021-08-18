News Top Stories

Inflation drops to 17.38% in July

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

As predicted by experts, the monthly inflation sustained its downward trend in July, settling at 17.38 per cent lower than June figure of 17.75 per cent ( yearon- year). The National Bureau of Statistics confirmed the slide in it’s Consumer Price Index, (CPI) report released on Tuesday.

The drop indicates 0.37 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in June 2021 (17.75) per cent. Notwithstanding the drop in CPI in July, NBS said prices of major items were on the rise, but at a slower rise than it did in June 2021. “There was rise in the food index caused by increases in prices of milk, cheese and eggs, coffee, tea, cocoa, vegetables, bread and cereals, soft drinks, and meat,” NBS said. To this end, NBS said increases were recorded in all divisions that yielded the headline index. “On month-on-month basis, the headline index increased by 0.93 per cent in July 2021. This was 0.13 percentage points lower than the rate recorded in June 2021 (1.06) per cent.

“The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12-month period ending July 2021 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12-month period was 16.30 per cent, showing 0.37 per cent point rise from 15.93 per cent recorded in June 2021.” “There was also an increase in urban inflation rate by 18.01 per cent (year-on-year) in July 2021 from 18.35 per cent recorded in June 2021, while the rural inflation rate increased by 16.75 per cent in July 2021 from 17.16 per cent in June 2021. “On a month-on-month basis, the urban index rose by 0.98 per cent in July 2021, down by 0.11 points against the rate recorded in June 2021 (1.09 percent), while the rural index also rose by 0.87 per cent in July 2021, down by 0.15 points over the rate that was recorded in June 2021 (1.02 percent).

