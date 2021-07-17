Inflation drops to 17.75%, food prices rise by 21.83% –NBS

For the third consecutive time, Consumer price index, (CPI) which measures inflation has recorded a deceleration. The latest figure published by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday showed that it dropped to 17.75 percent in June further down from May figure of 17.93 percent. The figure in June is 0.18 percentage points lower than the rate recorded in May 2021. However, there was rise in food index as food items like bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and others like tubers, milk, cheese and eggs, fish, soft drinks, vegetables, oils and fats and meat recorded price increases. According to the report from the NBS, Composite food index rose by 21.83 percent in June 2021 compared to 22.28 percent in May 2021. “This implies that food prices continued to rise in June 2021 but at a slightly slower speed than it did in May 2021,” NBS explained.

“This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of Bread and cereals, Potatoes, Yam and other Tubers, Milk, Cheese and Eggs, Fish, Soft drinks, Vegetables, Oils and fats and Meat”, it added. “On month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.11 percent in June 2021, up by 0.06 percent points from 1.05 percent recorded in May 2021. The average annual rate of change of the Food sub-index for the twelve-month period ending June 2021 over the previous twelvemonth average was 19.72 percent, 0.54 percent points from the average annual rate of change recorded in May 2021 (19.18 percent).

In the category of ’’all items less farm produce’’ or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce , it stood at 13.09 percent in June 2021, down by 0.06 percent when compared with 13.15 percent recorded in May 2021.

“On month-on-month basis, the core sub-index increased by 0.81 percent in June 2021. This was down by 0.43 percent when compared with 1.24 percent recorded in May 2021. The highest increases were recorded in prices of Garments, Passenger travel by air and by road, Motor cars and Vehicle spare parts, Shoes and other footwear, Pharmaceutical products, Medical services, Hairdressing salons and personal grooming establishments, Cleaning, repair and hire of clothing, Clothing materials, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories, Furniture and furnishing and Fuels and lubricants for personal transport equipments”, said NBS The average 12-month annual rate of change of the index was 11.75 percent for the twelve-month period ending June 2021; this is 0.25 percent points higher than 11.50 percent recorded in May 2021. Inflation differs state by state.

In June 2021, all items inflation on year on year basis was highest in Kogi (23.78), Bauchi (20.67%) and Jigawa (19.81%), while Cross River (15.53%), Delta (15.18%) and Abuja (15.15%) recorded the slowest rise in headline Year on Year inflation. On month on month basis however, June 2021, all items inflation was highest in Kano (2.22%), Akwa Ibom (1.98%) and Osun (1.92%), while Bauchi (0.00%) recorded no change in headline month on month with Abuja and Cross River recording price deflation or negative inflation (general decrease in the general price level of food or a negative food inflation rate.

