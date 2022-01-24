Inflation eroding our bottom-line, say business owners

Anna Oboho

Inflation is dealing a deadly blow to firms’ profitability, New Telegraph has learnt. Findings show that firms are already over stretched in terms of production cost and there are concerns about the percentage of the cost that should be transferred to the final consumer.

“The firm has to bear a huge part of the cost, transferring to the consumer is risky at this time because of imported alternatives in the market,” Kingsley Onwukwe, a local aerosol manufacturer lamented. Latest data from the National Bureau of Statistics shows a spike in headline inflation from 15.4 per cent in November 2021 to 15.63 per cent in December. Food inflation rose from 17.21 per cent in November to 17.37 per cent in December.

Onwukwe, whose firm makes the popular Rambo insecticide brand, said products from the firm had suffered serial adulteration by unscrupulous people in the country. He said the firm had to sell its flagship brand, Baygon to Johnson and Johnson, because of the high rate of adulteration of the brand and the negative impact the practice had on the company and its other brands.

He said: “People faked our products and exported them in large containers to neighbouring Benin, Togo and other countries in Africa. We just sat helplessly while they raped the brand and profited from their illegal activities. “Currently, inflation is adding another dimension to our concerns because the other brands left are low priced and tailored towards the low income consumers in the country.

“The cost of production has gone through the roof over the past few years and it is wreaking havoc on our bottom-line.

“We cannot transfer all the cost to the consumers by suddenly increasing the price of our products. For every additional cost we incur, we have to absorb 50 per cent of it and only transfer the remaining 50 per cent into pricing of the product.” Another major local manu facturer, Eze Nnachi, said the impact of inflation was being felt in the wage bill of his plastic manufacturing company.

“Our company depends on the workforce because it is 80 per cent factory centered. We carry out very intense production processes and the people are the ones who engage in these activities. “Workers have to be paid, otherwise production will suffer,” he said.

According to Nnachi, his company, based in Lagos and producing for most parts of Nigeria, has had to do a lot of readjustment to cope with rising inflation, adding that he had cut almost 25 per cent of the workforce in the past year alone, but the firm is still struggling to cope.

Increasing the price of his products is also a sensitive issue, he noted, saying that “plastic products, as you know, are low priced and you cannot just jerk up the price. The people will boycott it and look for cheaper alternatives.”

A former Director General, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Muda Yusuf, confirmed these observations in a comment about the December 2021 inflation. He said: “Inflationary pressures remain a significant macroeconomic risk in the Nigerian economy.

It is a major concern to both businesses and the citizens.” Yusuf, the current Chief Executive Officer, Centre for Promotion of Private Enterprise, noted that the impact of inflation meant escalation of production and operating costs for businesses, leading to erosion of profit margins, drop in sales, decline in turnover and weak manufacturing capacity utilisation.

He listed other impacts as high food prices, which impacts adversely on citizens welfare and aggravates poverty; weak purchasing power, which poses significant risk to business sustainability; and price volatility, which undermines investors’ confidence.

Among other recommendations, he advised government to “address productivity issues in the real sector of the economy, address the challenge of transportation cost and reduce fiscal deficit financing by the Central Bank of Nigeria to minimise incidence of high-powered money in the economy.”

Coupled with rising inflation is the unemployment rate, which is rising every month as employers cut workforce due to inability to keep up with the wage bill.

