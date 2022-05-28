News

Inflation: Fast track MCRP projects in Borno, Zulum tells World Bank

Posted on Author Ahmed Miringa

The Borno State Governor, Professor Babagana Zulum, has called on the World Bank to fast track the Multi – sectoral Crisis Recovery Projects (MCRP) in the state as Ukranian war and inflation are impacting on the implementation of these projects. Zulum made the called on Thursday night when the World Bank/MCRP technical team led by Serena Cavicchi, paid him a visit at the Government House in Maiduguri.

He said MCRP projects are household names in Borno due to the fact that they touch the lives of the people of the state. ‘‘MCRP 1 project was successful but if we want MCRP 2 to be as successful then we must fast track MCRP projects from now to December 2022. Our main challenge is the issue of inflation, as three months ago the price of a litre of diesel was N210 and now is N1, 050, a tone of Ashplant was N300 and now N650, the exchange rate was N260 and N600 in the parallel market. We need to fast track our projects,” the governor said.

The governor while commending the technical team said they need time to discuss areas of challenges and how to surmount them, where they went wrong and how to improve on them, adding that the projects have greatly impacted on the lives of the returning people from the IDPs. Earlier, the leader of the team, Cavicchi said: “We are here as part of technical mission in Adamawa, Borno and Yobe. Our mission is to sit with the technical partners, and government to see where we went wrong and how to improve it.” Cavicchi assured the governor that the World Bank would continue to work with the state government in its post -insurgency recovery and resettlement process.

 

