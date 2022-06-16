Business

Inflation: Fed hikes interest rate by 0.75%

The Federal Reserve, on Wednesday, hiked interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point, its most aggressive move yet to try to control inflation, as it squeezes the U.S. economy. According to the Washington Post, the Fed has not enacted a hike of this size since 1994, but signaled similarly- large hikes are coming later this year.

For weeks, Fed leaders set expectations for an increase of half a percentage point, as it did in May, in the latest of seven rate increases slated for this year. But a surprisingly bleak inflation report released last week, the war in Ukraine plus growing signs that the markets and American public have lost faith in the Fed, ignited a more forceful push from central bank policymakers as they wrapped up two days of meetings. “The invasion of Ukraine by Russia is causing tremendous human and economic hardship,” according to a statement released by Fed policymakers at the conclusion of the Fed’s two-day policy meeting.

“The invasion and related events are creating additional upward pressure on inflation and are weighing on global economic activity. In addition, covid-related lockdowns in China are likely to exacerbate supply chain disruptions.” An interest rate hike will affect anyone with a home mortgage, car loan, savings account or money in the stock market. Fed added that it expects “on-going increases” of three quarters of a percentage point “will be appropriate,” though it is unclear exactly how many, or at which meetings the Fed will implement them. The move to hike interest rates will make the price of mortgages, auto loans and a wide array of business investments more expensive. Rising interest rates work to cool off an overheated economy by dampening consumer spending, so that demand for goods and services falls, helping bring prices down. However, investors and some businesses are newly concerned that the move to get inflation under control could cool the economy too much, triggering a new recession and a wave of layoffs.

 

