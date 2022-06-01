Inflation: FG to convene Food Security Council meeting soon

Worried by the upswing in prices of food items in the country, the Federal Government has resolved to convene a National Food Security Council meeting shortly.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, at a briefing after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the Presidential Villa Wednesday.

The Food Security Council to be chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari and co-chaired by the Kebbi State Governor, Atiku Bagudu, would meet “very quickly to address the issue of food inflation, and also provide a plan and some methods in which we can reduce the cost of food to support improved food prices for the citizenry,” she said.

Ahmed further said the Council was briefed on the rising inflation rate and the need to manage the cost of inflation in the country.

The minister, who disclosed that the government was making efforts to address the declining sectors of the economy, said the Council received a report from her ministry for the first quarter of 2022 GDP, which shows that the Nigerian economy had grown by 3.1 per cent in the first quarter as against a growth of 0.5 per cent in the corresponding period in 2021.

