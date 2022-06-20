Inflation: Further rate hikes likely –Analysts

With Nigeria’s inflation rate rising for a fourth consecutive month to hit 17.71 per cent in May, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) may be motivated to further increase the benchmark interest rate at its meeting next month in a bid to tame inflation, analysts at Financial Derivatives Company (FDC) have said.

The analysts, who made the prediction in a report released at the weekend, noted that inflation across Sub Saharan African continues to be fuelled by global disruptions to the supply of key commodities, including food and energy, as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine, a development which, according to them, has led several countries in the region, that were initially reluctant to hike rates, to increase their benchmark policy rates.

The analysts stated: “Inflation continues to wreak havoc the world over, including Sub- Saharan. Of the sub-Saharan African (SSA) countries in the FDC coverage, four recorded higher inflation rates in May while two posted declines.

Inflation across the region continues to be stoked by global disruptions to the supply of key commodities, including food and energy, as a result of the ongoing war in Ukraine “Several African countries which had long shown reluctance to raise interest rates have finally given in to the pressure of mounting inflation and hiked their benchmark policy rates.

This raises the question of whether these hikes might be too late or better late than never. As the world continues to move in the direction of monetary tightening, African countries are widely expected to follow this trend.

“The monetary policy committee of the CBN will be holding its next meeting in July. The CBN finally ended its long held status-quo stance at its last meeting in May by raising the policy rate by 150bps to 13%p.a. Given the continued relentless rise in inflation, this is likely to provide impetus for further rate hikes by the MPC in a bid to stem inflationary pressure.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...