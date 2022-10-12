Inflation: Health expert, Nancy Umeh offers tips on how parents can sustain families

Nancy Umeh, a registered nurse, public health consultant and professional chef, has bemoaned the financial pressure on Nigerian parents to keep their families running, due to the rising cost of living in the country.

Nigeria is currently experiencing one of the highest inflationary spirals in the world and, perhaps the worst in the country’s history. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the nation’s inflation rate, as at July 2022, stood at 19.64 percent, jumping from 17.71 percent in May.

The inflation has left many Nigerian families unable to fend for themselves, due to the skyrocketing prices of food items, which also affected the cost of other goods and services. The snowballing effects of the development has also affected many businesses, with many of them unable to keep up trades because of the dwindling purchasing power and rising prices of commodities.

Lamenting over the precarious situation, Nancy Umeh, who is a wife and mother of two, said in a post on her Instagram handle that the unpleasant prevailing economic condition is telling on mothers who as well have to work more to cater for their families and do not take sufficient rest.

“I saw a post on a blog where a banker was trolled for receiving blows of soup at her workplace from a food vendor. Nobody talks about the pressure on mums to prioritize and care for everyone else except themselves,” Nacy Umeh wrote on her Instagram page.

Speaking further, Nancy Umeh wrote: “Nobody is monitoring the strains on families from inflation. Parents are putting in more work hours to ensure family stats afloat. If you have time to prepare means from scratch…perfect. If you can afford a chef, amazing! If you are blessed enough to eat out, fantastic! If your only option is to order food in bowls,absolutely nothing wrong with it.

“You can feed your family balanced meals in any situation. Do not let anyone shame you for making the best decision for your family. Nowadays, you can customise your meals to suit tour needs (less sugar, oil, red meat, etc).

“Ordering a dozen moi moi, rice and beans, stew and vegetable soup for the weekend is still better than cooking all weekend, not resting and showing up at work on Monday totally burnt out. We eat out every week and I’m a chef. So mama, biko, calm down,” Nancy Umeh shared on her Instagram page.

Nancy Umeh is an authority in her profession and a highly knowledgeable one at that. The chef was awarded a Bachelor of Science in Nursing with first class honours from the University of Sunderland, United Kingdom, in 2012.

Before seeking further knowledge abroad, she graduated top of her class at the School of Nursing, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), where she acquired her associate degree in Nursing in 2009.

Nancy Umeh is particularly passionate about parents raising healthy children. She has dedicated time to educate especially women on why their children may be picky when it comes to foods and the remedy.

