Inflation hits 15.92 % in March –NBS

The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures food price modulation, increased to 15.92 per cent in March, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed on Friday. According to NBS, the composite food index rose to 17.20 per cent in March compared to 22.95 per cent recorded in March 2021. This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, Food products, potatoes, yam and other tuber, fish, meat, oils and fats. On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased to 1.99 per cent in March, this was up by 0.12 per cent points from 1.87 per cent points recorded in February. The March inflation figure is in line with a similar increase recorded in the month of February as a result of the rise in energy prices caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The 15.92 per cent is the highest rate the country has recorded since October 2021. The CPI was 15.60 per cent in January before moving higher to 15.70 per cent in February this year. The NBS said: “In March 2022, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) which measures inflation increased to 15.92 per cent on a year-on-year basis.

“This is 2.25 per cent points lower compared to 18.17 per cent, the rate recorded in March 2021. “This means that the headline inflation rate slowed down in March 2022 when compared to the same month in the previous year.” The Report stated further that the Urban Inflation rate rose to 16.44 per cent yearon- year in March, showing a decline of 2.32 per cent points from the 18.76 per cent recorded in March 2021.

In the same vein, the Report explained that Rural Inflation rose to 15.42 per cent in March with a decrease of 2.18 per cent points from 17.60 per cent recorded in March 2021. On a month-on-month basis, the Urban Index rose to 1.76 per cent in March. This, the Report noted, was up by 0.11 per cent points from the 1.65 per cent recorded in February. For the Rural Index, it said this rose to 1.73 per cent in March, with 0.12 per cent point increase from 1.61 per cent recorded in February 2022. “The corresponding 12-month year-on-year average percentage change for the urban index was 17.10 per cent in March. “This was lower than 17.29 per cent reported in February, while the corresponding rural inflation rate in March stood at 16.00 per cent compared to 16.18 per cent recorded in February,”

