Inflation: IMF urges Nigeria to tighten monetary policy

Nigeria should continue to tighten her monetary policy to tame inflation, which has continued to rise in recent times, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has said.

The counsel to Nigeria came just as the Bretton Woods institution retained the nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth projection for 2023 at 3.2 per cent. The Fund disclosed these yesterday at the ongoing World Bank/IMF Spring meetings in Washington D.C, United States of America.

“For Nigeria, our forecast is one of the most stable ones for this year,” IMF’s Division Chief, Research Department, Daniel Leigh, said. “We have a slight increase; we have 3.3 per cent in 2022 that’s an upward revision, and for 2023, about the same 3.2 per cent and three per cent in 2024. “So this is an economy with very high inflation as well and this is why we have a forecast of about 20 per cent for 2023. And one of our main recommendations is to tighten the monetary policy to ensure that this inflation comes down towards the more target levels,” he added.

He said that while a major banking crisis is not in the IMF’s baseline, a significant worsening of financial conditions “could result in a sharper and more elevated downturn.” He added: “There are maybe some lurking vulnerabilities and this is why it’s very important at this point for financial supervisors, regulators and authorities to really go and look very carefully at these pockets of vulnerability that might still exist, whether in the banking sector in the non- bank financial institutions, and more broadly.” Inflation rate in Nigeria had averaged 12.9 per cent but in January 1996, it reached an all time high of 47.56 per cent and a record low of -2.49 per cent in January of 2000.

But had since accelerated to 21.9 per cent last February. This had compelled the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to raise its interest rate (Monetary Policy Rate) from 17.5 per cent to 18 per cent last month at its meeting. Besides, the IMF said global growth was now expected to decline from 3.4 per cent in 2022 to 2.8 per cent this year and expand three per cent in 2024. In January, the IMF had projected global growth at 2.9 per cent and 3.1 per cent in 2023 and 2024 respectively. Also, the Fund said it now expected sub-Saharan Africa growth to moderate at 3.6 per cent this year down from the 3.8 per cent it forecast for the region in January. Specifically, the IMF said: “For advanced economies, growth is projected to decline by half in 2023 to 1.3 per cent, before rising to 1.4 per cent in 2024. “Although the forecast for 2023 is modestly higher (by 0.1 percentage point) than in the January 2023 WEO Update, it is well below the 2.6 per cent forecast of January 2022. “About 90 per cent of advanced economies are projected to see a decline in growth in 2023. With the sharp slowdown, advanced economies are expected to see higher unemployment: a rise of 0.5 percentage point on average from 2022 to 2024.”

For emerging market and developing economies, the Bretton Woods institution said: “The economic prospects are on average stronger than for advanced economies, but these prospects vary more widely across regions.