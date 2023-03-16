News Top Stories

Inflation inches to 21.91% in Feb on the back of spike in food prices

Steady rise in prices of food commodities such as yam, cereals, bread, potatoes, among others, accounted for slight push up in Consumer Price Index ( CPI), settling at 21.91 per cent in February compared with January inflation figure of 21.82 per cent. The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed the figure yesterday in the CPI report for February.

The latest inflation figure showed an increase of 0.09 per cent points when compared with January 2023 headline inflation rate. On a year-on-year basis, the headline inflation rate was 6.21 per cent points higher than February 2022 rate, which was 15.70 per cent. This shows that the headline inflation rate (year-on-year basis) increased in February 2023 when compared to the same month in the preceding year. NBS listed items contributory to hike in CPI.

They include bread and cereal (21.67 per cent), actual and imputed rent (7.74 per cent), potatoes, yam and other tubers (6.06 per cent), vegetables (5.44 per cent) and meat (4.78 per cent). “On a month-on-month basis, the percentage change in the All-Items Index in February 2023 was 1.71 per cent, which was 0.16 per cent points lower than the rate recorded in January 2023 (1.87 per cent).

This means that in February 2023, on average, the general price level was 0.16 per cent lower relative to January2023.” NBS explained percentage change in the average CPI for the 12 months period ending February 2023 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12 months period was 19.87 per cent, showing a 3.15 per cent point increase compared to 16.73 per cent recorded in February 2022. Inflation on food rose to 24.35 per cent in February on a year-on-year basis; which was 7.24 per cent points higher compared with the rate recorded in February 2022 (17.11 per cent). “The rise in food inflation was caused by increases in prices of oil and fat, bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers; fish, fruits, meat, vegetable, and food products, etc. On a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in February 2023 was 1.90 per cent, which was 0.18 per cent points lower compared to the rate recorded in January 2023 (2.08 per cent).

