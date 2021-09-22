Inflation: NB raises prices nationwide

The current inflation rate, foreign exchange volatility, VAT and manufacturing sector challenges have compelled Nigerian Breweries Plc to unveil new price list for its products nationwide. New Telegraph cited an official memo from the management informing all its direct customers of the price review for September.

The memo, which was signed by NB Plc’s Sales Director, Uche Unigwe, and dated September 18, 2021, stated that from Sunday, September 19, 2021, new price hike should reflected in the sales of all Nigerian Breweries Plc products nationwide. Unigwe, in the memo, said: “Re-Price review notification for September 2021. Kindly reference my letter (REF: SD/ LA 10/21) dated September 15, 2021. “Please find below a schedule showing our revised prices, which will take effect from Sunday, September 19, 2021. “All conditions as stated in my previous letter remain valid. All prices are VAT-inclusive.

“For further clarifications, please do not hesitate to contact your Regional Business Manager. Happy Selling.” A breakdown of the new prices for beer products showed that SKU distribution for 33 Export Bottle 60 cl Selling price to distributor per case (N2,290). Price to sub-distributor per case (N2,370). Price to retail per case (N2,460). Retail price per case (N3,000), among others.

