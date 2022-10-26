Business

Inflation: Nigeria, others face most challenging economic milieu–IMF

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

As inflation sweeps across the world, taking a toll on various economies, including that of Nigeria and countries in the sub-Sahara regions, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has identified the need to urgently tackle the menace that has seen the investment atmosphere cascading rapidly. According to the Fund, sub- Saharan Africa faces one of the most challenging economic environments in years, marked by a slow recovery from the pandemic, rising food and energy prices, and high levels of public debt. It noted that one of the most urgent issues confronting the region was the need to tackle decade-high levels of inflation— which are devastating incomes and food security—while also supporting growth. Recall that Nigeria’s inflation rate surged to 20.77 per cent in September 2022, up from 20.52 per cent recorded in the previous month.

The new Consumer Price Index (CPI) report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed that Nigeria’s CPI rose by 20.77 per cent year-on-year in September 2022. On a month-on-month basis, the index rose by 1.36 per cent compared to the 1.77 per cent increase recorded in the previous month. This represents the highest rate since September 2005. Meanwhile, the urban inflation rate stood at 21.25 per cent in September 2022 from 17.19 per cent recorded in the corresponding period of 2021, while rural inflation stood at 20.32 per cent. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, the increase in the country’s inflation rate may be attributable to the disruption in the supply of food products, the increase in import cost as a result of depreciating currency, and the general increase in the cost of production.

“While there are big differences between countries, the median of inflation rates in the region increased to almost 9 per cent in August. And even though the rise has been less dramatic than in other parts of the world, and the drivers are different, inflation is nearly double pre-pandemic levels, risking social and political instability and worsening food insecurity. “Despite a rebound last year, the fallout from the pandemic has kept domestic economic activity in sub-Saharan Africa relatively muted, and we expect growth in the region to slow this year. Most countries in the region have lacked the resources to support and stimulate growth, in sharp contrast to richer countries elsewhere that could inject trillions of dollars into their economies,” IMF said.

It specifically noted that in sub-Saharan Africa, inflation had been driven less by domestic activity than in advanced economies, stressing that instead, external developments had shaped the path of inflation since the start of the pandemic.

“They include the sharp spike in global commodity prices, swings in the exchange rate, global supply chain disruptions, and natural disasters. “In the case of food, the prices of key staples such as maize and wheat have increased since 2019, contributing two-thirds of overall inflation in fragile states and one-half elsewhere in the region. Higher global energy prices and the strong dollar have also fed through to inflation indirectly, via transportation and tradable goods like household products. “By contrast, there have been only modest increases for the prices of goods and services that most reflect domestic demand pressures, socalled nontradables—which typically include any locallyproduced services, such as in the hospitality, health, or education sectors.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Sigma Pensions webinar to focus on staff productivity

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As the impact of the Covid-19 becomes more evident in the cashflow of businesses and their ability to pay workers, Sigma Pensions will today hold a webinar to look at challenges in the pensions industry and ways to boosts staff productivity. The webinar is aimed at encouraging staff on best practices in adapting to the […]
Business

NAICOM partners Kaduna varsity to build lecture theatre

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The management of National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has partnered with Kaduna State University to construct a 150-capacity lecture theatre in the university. The gesture is part of the commission’s resolve to pro mote insurance education towards achieving human capital development in Nigeria. It is also a fulfilment of the part of the commission’s mandates as […]
Business

FAAC: Governance sinking amid shrinking revenue

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Payments to the three tiers of government from FAAC purse in first three months of year 2022 showed a steady decline in revenue inflow into federation purse on account of fuel subsidy funding by NNPCL, ABDULWAHAB ISA reports For beneficiaries of Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) comprising the Federal Government, states and local government councils, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica