Inflation: Nothing to cheer over marginal drop

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has described drop in Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in price of goods and services, to 18.12 per cent in April from 18.17 in March, as marginal. The chamber said it would not have any positive impact on the economy.

Specifically, the Chamber said the inflation rate only dropped by 0.5 per cent, which was nothing to write home about, as the country still has a long way to go in revamping the fragile economy. Director-General, LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf, in an interview with New Telegraph, said the economy was still volatile with lots of challenges surrounding the business environment.

Yusuf said: “It is not a significant growth and nothing to celebrate. So, it cannot add any meaningful impact to our fragile economy at above 18 per cent.” On whether LCCI foresees further drop in inflation rate, the Chamber’s DG said: “Since this drop is not significant, but in the event you are having marginal drop that is not significant, it won’t make any impact in the long run. “But if you have significant drop, maybe by 100 basis point like 18 per cent to 17 per cent, that is when we can now say it can have positive effects. “And if inflation rate is coming down generally, it has a way of impacting positively on investor confidence in the economy.

It is also an indications that the macro economic environment is a bit stable. “But when you have this type of inflation rate, it is a reflection of volatile macro economic environment. So, we still have a lot of work to do as far as inflation is concerned in Nigeria.” On his part, a former President of LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, also alluded to the fact that nothing concrete to be discussed about the 0.5 per cent marginal drop in April Inflation rate. He said that the drop would have been a good omen to Nigeria’s economy, but that nothing at all to talk about in the current one. Ruwase said: “I have looked at it; it is just a marginal drop.

It is too small for us as private sector group to observe it. So it’s not worth measuring as an economic indicators.” The Chamber had attributed the growing inflation rate to the worsening insecurity and other monetary and fiscal challenges in the economy.

For instance, the LCCI DG said: “You will see many farm lands across the country (although more pronounced in the North and Middle Belt) have been destroyed in the process, and this has continued to disrupt agricultural activities in these areas. “These have severe implications for food production and food distribution from farms to markets. “We recognise insecurity as a major driver of the persistent increase in food inflation in recent years. “The worsening security situation will trigger further inflationary pressure on food prices, thus exacerbating the poverty conditions in the country.” Yusuf added: “This alarming state of insecurity in the country has hampered the movement of goods, services, and persons across the country, with implications for agriculture, agro-allied services, trade and commerce, especially in affected areas. “Transportation and logistics sector, hospitality and allied investments, education, construction, and real estate have been severely impacted by the crisis.”

