Business

Inflation: Nothing to cheer over marginal drop

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has described drop in Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the rate of change in price of goods and services, to 18.12 per cent in April from 18.17 in March, as marginal. The chamber said it would not have any positive impact on the economy.

Specifically, the Chamber said the inflation rate only dropped by 0.5 per cent, which was nothing to write home about, as the country still has a long way to go in revamping the fragile economy. Director-General, LCCI, Dr. Muda Yusuf, in an interview with New Telegraph, said the economy was still volatile with lots of challenges surrounding the business environment.

Yusuf said: “It is not a significant growth and nothing to celebrate. So, it cannot add any meaningful impact to our fragile economy at above 18 per cent.” On whether LCCI foresees further drop in inflation rate, the Chamber’s DG said: “Since this drop is not significant, but in the event you are having marginal drop that is not significant, it won’t make any impact in the long run. “But if you have significant drop, maybe by 100 basis point like 18 per cent to 17 per cent, that is when we can now say it can have positive effects. “And if inflation rate is coming down generally, it has a way of impacting positively on investor confidence in the economy.

It is also an indications that the macro economic environment is a bit stable. “But when you have this type of inflation rate, it is a reflection of volatile macro economic environment. So, we still have a lot of work to do as far as inflation is concerned in Nigeria.” On his part, a former President of LCCI, Babatunde Ruwase, also alluded to the fact that nothing concrete to be discussed about the 0.5 per cent marginal drop in April Inflation rate. He said that the drop would have been a good omen to Nigeria’s economy, but that nothing at all to talk about in the current one. Ruwase said: “I have looked at it; it is just a marginal drop.

It is too small for us as private sector group to observe it. So it’s not worth measuring as an economic indicators.” The Chamber had attributed the growing inflation rate to the worsening insecurity and other monetary and fiscal challenges in the economy.

For instance, the LCCI DG said: “You will see many farm lands across the country (although more pronounced in the North and Middle Belt) have been destroyed in the process, and this has continued to disrupt agricultural activities in these areas. “These have severe implications for food production and food distribution from farms to markets. “We recognise insecurity as a major driver of the persistent increase in food inflation in recent years. “The worsening security situation will trigger further inflationary pressure on food prices, thus exacerbating the poverty conditions in the country.” Yusuf added: “This alarming state of insecurity in the country has hampered the movement of goods, services, and persons across the country, with implications for agriculture, agro-allied services, trade and commerce, especially in affected areas. “Transportation and logistics sector, hospitality and allied investments, education, construction, and real estate have been severely impacted by the crisis.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Exploring alternative funding for Nigerian businesses

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Recently, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), in conjunction with Jersey Finance, a strategic partner of Commonwealth Advisory and Investment Council, held a meeting on access to international capital and funding solutions for Nigeria. TAIWO HASSAN reports At many fora in the Nigerian business community, the issue of access to capital/credit for businesses […]
Business

N1.3bn benefits: Ex-NAHCo workers give BPE two-week ultimatum

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The battle to resolve the lingering N1.3 billion severance benefits of ex-workers of Nigerian Aviation Handling Company Plc (NAHCo) may shift to the law court as lawyer to the embattled workers has given the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) and NAHCo two weeks to come clean on the whereabouts of the money or be dragged […]
Business

#EndSARS: Port industry loses over N200bn as congestion looms

Posted on Author PAULOGBUOKIRI reports

•Freight Forwarders demand #EndCustomsExtortion •Customs, NIMASA, others lose revenue   As the disruptions in business and social activities across the country occasioned by the EndSARS protests continues, PAULOGBUOKIRI reports that the Nigeria port industry is one of the worst hit as it loses over N200 billion in one week, even as the week-long inactivity is […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica