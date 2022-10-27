Inflation: OPS warns of labour shortage, economic disruptions

With the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reporting that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate increased to 20.77 per cent on a year-on-year basis in September 2022, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have warned that the growing inflationary pressures could force labour shortage, cripple Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs), operating firms defaulting in payments of workers’ salaries among others. The OPS, the voices of Nigeria’s private sector, chambers of commerce and business community, insisted that government may need to undertake a policy review to eliminate additional inflationary drivers causing instability on businesses in the country or else, the economy will pay further to the brewing consequences aftermath of the latest 20.77 per cent inflation rate.

They observed that tackling inflation required urgent government’s intervention to address the challenges bedevelling the supply side of the economy and the moderation of fiscal deficit monetisation. In separate interviews with New Telegraph, the National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide John Udeagbala; the for President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion for the Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, all faulted government for not addressing the underlying cause of inflation, which is rising food costs caused by several variables, including the devaluation of the naira and the cost of energy, which has impacted production and transportation. Udeagbala explained that the private sector group was hoping that government would place greater emphasis on the contribution of special industries and Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises to the economy and offer more developmental financing to mitigate the consequences of production cost increases.

NACCIMA said: “Most employers of labour would continue to find it difficult to accede to the desires of their employees, as employees may request a raise. If companies fail to maintain competitive salaries, they may face a labour shortage. Which has been the case in the largest number of businesses in most industries in present Nigeria.” According to him, “due to the status of the economy, average youth, the brightest minds, and specialists are on the verge of movement/escape out of the country amid the harsh economic conditions.” In his reaction, Yusuf explained that the mounting inflationary pressures in the Nigerian economy remained a major cause for concern for investors.

He said: Headline inflation accelerated to 20.77 per cent in September as against 20.52 per cent in August. Food inflation maintained its uptrend rising to 23.34 per cent in September. Key inflation drivers have not abated, if anything, they have become even more intense. These factors include the depreciating exchange rate, rising transportation costs, logistics challenges, forex market illiquidity, hike in diesel cost, climate change, insecurity in many farming communities and structural bottlenecks to production. These are basically supply side issues.” He added: “Elevated inflationary pressures weaken purchasing power of citizens as real incomes are eroded, increases poverty incidence, aggravates pressure on production costs, negatively impacts profitability, erodes shareholders value and undermines investors confidence.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...