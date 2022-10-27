Business

Inflation: OPS warns of labour shortage, economic disruptions

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan Comment(0)

With the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) reporting that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate increased to 20.77 per cent on a year-on-year basis in September 2022, members of the Organised Private Sector (OPS) have warned that the growing inflationary pressures could force labour shortage, cripple Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises (MSMEs), operating firms defaulting in payments of workers’ salaries among others. The OPS, the voices of Nigeria’s private sector, chambers of commerce and business community, insisted that government may need to undertake a policy review to eliminate additional inflationary drivers causing instability on businesses in the country or else, the economy will pay further to the brewing consequences aftermath of the latest 20.77 per cent inflation rate.

They observed that tackling inflation required urgent government’s intervention to address the challenges bedevelling the supply side of the economy and the moderation of fiscal deficit monetisation. In separate interviews with New Telegraph, the National President of Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Ide John Udeagbala; the for President of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) and Chief Executive Officer, Centre for the Promotion for the Private Enterprise (CPPE), Dr. Muda Yusuf, all faulted government for not addressing the underlying cause of inflation, which is rising food costs caused by several variables, including the devaluation of the naira and the cost of energy, which has impacted production and transportation. Udeagbala explained that the private sector group was hoping that government would place greater emphasis on the contribution of special industries and Micro, Small, and Medium-Sized Enterprises to the economy and offer more developmental financing to mitigate the consequences of production cost increases.

NACCIMA said: “Most employers of labour would continue to find it difficult to accede to the desires of their employees, as employees may request a raise. If companies fail to maintain competitive salaries, they may face a labour shortage. Which has been the case in the largest number of businesses in most industries in present Nigeria.” According to him, “due to the status of the economy, average youth, the brightest minds, and specialists are on the verge of movement/escape out of the country amid the harsh economic conditions.” In his reaction, Yusuf explained that the mounting inflationary pressures in the Nigerian economy remained a major cause for concern for investors.

He said: Headline inflation accelerated to 20.77 per cent in September as against 20.52 per cent in August. Food inflation maintained its uptrend rising to 23.34 per cent in September. Key inflation drivers have not abated, if anything, they have become even more intense. These factors include the depreciating exchange rate, rising transportation costs, logistics challenges, forex market illiquidity, hike in diesel cost, climate change, insecurity in many farming communities and structural bottlenecks to production. These are basically supply side issues.” He added: “Elevated inflationary pressures weaken purchasing power of citizens as real incomes are eroded, increases poverty incidence, aggravates pressure on production costs, negatively impacts profitability, erodes shareholders value and undermines investors confidence.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

BAT wins food, beverage, tobacco category award

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The British American Tobacco (BAT) Nigeria has won the ‘Food, Beverage and Tobacco Category’ of the Nigeria Employers Consultative Association (NECA) Annual Employers Excellence Awards. BAT Nigeria was among other business organisations that received awards in their respective subsectors of the economy. The objective of the inaugural NECA awards is, among other things, to celebrate […]
Business

Afreximbank: AfCFTA may yield $84bn in exports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) deal could help to realize more than $84 billion in untapped intra-African exports, according to a new report by the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). If the export potential is tapped under the deal, intra-continental trade could rise to more than $231 billion, or about 22% of total African […]
Business

NAICOM tasks insurers on anti-money laundering regulation

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

As part of support for the country’s antimoney laundering battle, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has charged insurers to comply with the global Antimoney Laundering Combating Financial Crime Terrorism (AMLCFCT) regulation.   Disclosing this in Lagos last week after a meeting of the Insurers’ Committee members, the Chairman, Publicity and Communications of the Committee, Mrs […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica