Inflation pushes Computer Village project cost to N40bn

…to be completed in 2023

Bridgeways Global Projects Limited, the developer of the new ‘Computer Village,’ has said that the current economic realities with high inflation have pushed up the cost of the project to about N40 billion. This is even as the company said all is now set for accelerated execution of the project. The Chief Executive Officer of Bridgeways, Mr. Jimmy Onyemenam, who spoke with our correspondent after a meeting with the Computer Village stakeholders over the project, said while the company was currently working based on the cost of N34.5 billion, the actual cost of the project based on the current economic realities is about N40 billion.

“The total project cost is currently at N34.5 billion, but I’ll tell you that price has changed with the increase in the cost of cement, iron rod, building materials and also the devaluation of naira. We’re seeing an increase to about N40 billion,” he said. While noting that at the inception of the project about 12 years ago, the cost was about N17 billion, he said the delay caused by government bureaucracies had seen the cost jumped over the years. “At the inception of this project, we were talking about barely N17 billion. But we have watched it grow the naira losing value, with the cost of living going higher and the cost of delivering the project going up. The current price is three and a half years old at N34. 5billion. So, what we’re doing currently is closing our eyes to the reality and saying let’s get started,” he added.

While urging the traders to take up their shops now based on the current cost, he said: “Whatever commitments we’re making today we will hold on to those commitments, but those coming in late into the project will have to bear the cost. There’s nothing we can do about it because it is going to be driven by market forces, except somebody is going to say ‘I’m going to subsidise for those people.’” Explaining why the project had dragged for almost 12 years, Onyemenam said the idea of a new site for the Computer Village was muted in the last year of the Bola Tinubu’s administration and carried on to the Babatunde Fashola’s regime when 32 companies were invited to bid for its execution.

While noting that the process of appointing a developer took almost three years, he said government bureaucracy continued until last year when the current administration in the state demolished the site and officially handed it over to the developers. “Even in the heat of COVID- 19 and the #EndSARS crisis last year, we were working. But right now, things will move a little faster, because we don’t have much dependence on government bureaucracies or third parties, it’s now squarely on our shoulder, so you will see things move at lightning speed. We are businessmen, and we can’t afford to borrow and sit on the money,” he said. Onyemenam disclosed that the project, which will officially commence this month after a groundbreaking ceremony, would be completed in 24 months, which is by 2023. All traders at the popular Computer Village in Ikeja are expected to move to the new site once the project is completed. According to the Bridgeways CEO, to make it easier for the traders, Sterling Bank Plc has offered to finance off-takers through a seven-year tenured loan. “This is looking at the challenges of the economy today and they’re bridging the gap between the ability to own shops within the development we’re putting together, and we being able to meet ourselves in common grounds, a common area so what we have is a tripartite arrangement between the Computer Village community, Sterling Bank and us as the developer,” Onyemenam explained.

Like this: Like Loading...