Inflation: ‘Real sector facing precarious moments’

In what seems like a fall out of the recent NBS’ report on Nigeria’s inflation rate, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) is lamenting the dire consequences on manufacturers’ businesses, households and investments. MAN emphasised that the current inflation rate had kept the cost of production elevated for businesses with consequent impact on their ability to grow profit margin. Similarly, the uptrend in inflation has equally widened the negative real return rate on investment in the capital market, thereby making the Nigerian investment environment unattractive to foreign investors.

Acting Director-General, MAN, Mr. Ambrose Oruche, disclosed these to New Telegraph in Lagos, saying that the inability of the Federal Government and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), using fiscal and monetary policies, to curtail current inflation, would result to dire trajectories in cost of production, businesses and investment. The MAN acting directorgeneral explained that the sustained pressure on domestic prices continued to weaken households’ purchasing power with manufacturers’ unsold goods inventories surging daily in warehouses.

Oruche noted that with the current inflation rate of 14.23 per cent, Nigerian economy would continue to struggle with the dire consequences affecting businesses, trade, investment and investors’ presence in the country. Speaking further, he said that it was alarming that inflation rate had pushed consumer prices on the rise since August 2019 till now. Oruche stressed that government needed to tackle head-on the country’s inflation rate for the sake of improving the fragile economy.

He said: “Consumer prices have been on the upward trajectory since August 2019. Structural factors such as persistent pressure on food prices due to disruption to the agricultural value chain, higher energy cost following the deregulation of PMS, foreign exchange scarcity, insecurity in key food-producing states and poor infrastructure drove consumer prices to a 31-month high of 14.23 per cent in October 2020.

“Inflationary pressure was intense in the month of October 2020 as headline subindex reading accelerated by 1.54 per cent, its highest level in about two years. Food inflation accelerated by 17.4 per cent in October 2020 as against 16.7 per cent in September 2020, while core inflation rose by 11.1 per cent in October 2020 compared with 10.6 per cent in September 2020.”

Stressing further, he said: “Inflationary pressure continues to impact economic agents including households, investors, and businesses. “While the sustained pressure on domestic prices continues to weaken households’ purchasing power, it has also kept the cost of production elevated for businesses with consequent impact on their ability to grow profit margin.

“The uptrend in inflation has equally widened the negative real return rate on investment in the capital market, thereby making the Nigerian investment environment unattractive to foreign investors.” Looking forward, he pointed out that inflation is expected to sustain its upward trend in the short to medium term as persistent food supply shocks, foreign exchange illiquidity, higher energy costs, potential foreign exchange adjustment, insecurity & social unrest in northern region, which are all structural factors, would continue to mount pressure on domestic consumption.

