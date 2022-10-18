Inflation spikes to 20.77% in September –NBS

Nigeria’s inflation rate climbed to 20.77 per cent in September 2022, up from 20.52 per cent recorded in the previous month, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS’) data confirmed on Tuesday. The latest figure is 4.14 per cent points higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2021, which was 16.63 per cent.

According to NBS, in the month of September 2022 the general price level was 4.14 per cent higher relative to September 2021. Food inflation rate in September 2022 stood at 23.34 per cent on a year-onyear basis higher by 3.77 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in September 2021 (19.57%).

The rise in food inflation was driven by increases in prices of bread and cereals, food products; potatoes, yam, and other tuber, oil, and fat. a month-on-month basis, the food inflation rate in September was 1.43 per cent, this was a 0.54 per cent fall compared to the rate recorded in August 2022 (1.98%).

“This decline was attributed to a reduction in prices of some food items like tubers, palm oil, maize, beans, and vegetables.

“The average annual rate of food inflation for the twelve-month period ending September 2022 over the previous 13-month average was 19.36 per cent, which was a decline of 1.35 per cent points from the average annual rate of change recorded in September 2021 (20.71%),” NBS explained.

On a month-on-month basis, headline inflation rate in September was 1.36 per cent, this was 0.41 per cent lower than the rate recorded in August 2022 (1.77%).

This means that in the month of September 2022, the headline inflation rate (month–on–month basis) declined by 0.41 per cent, relative to August 2022.

“The percentage change in the average CPI for the 12-month period ending September 2022 over the average of the CPI for the previous 12-month period was 17.43 per cent, showing a 0.60 per cent increase compared to 16.83 per cent recorded in September 2021,” it noted. Inflation varies across states according to NBS.

All Items Inflation rate on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kogi (23.82%), Rivers (23.49%), Benue (22.78%), while Abuja (17.87%), Borno (18.12%), and Adamawa (18.42%) recorded the slowest rise in headline.

On a month-on-month basis, the highest increases was recorded in Jigawa (2.58%), Yobe (2.22%), Benue (2.05%), while Abuja (-0.72%), Sokoto (-0.19%) while Adamawa (0.25%) recorded the slowest rise on month-on-month inflation.

Food Inflation on a year-on-year basis was highest in Kwara (33.09%), Kogi (28.46%), and Ebonyi (27.41%), while Kaduna (18.84%), Jigawa (19.20%) and Sokoto (19.44%) recorded the slowest rise on year-on-year food inflation.

“On a month-on-month basis, however, September 2022 food inflation was highest in Enugu (2.61%), Ogun (2.50%), and Oyo (2.43%), while Sokoto (-0.88%), Ondo (0.38%) and Niger (0.62%) recorded the slowest rise on month-on-month inflation,” it said.

