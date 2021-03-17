News

Inflation-stricken Venezuela rolls out new, larger-denomination banknotes

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

…as inflation hits 2,665%

Venezuela this week is rolling out larger-denomination banknotes as hyperinflation batters the crisis-stricken South American country’s bolivar currency.
Bills worth 200,000 and 500,000 bolivars – worth just 10 and 27 U.S. cents, respectively, at the current exchange rate – began to circulate on Monday, according to Reuters witnesses.
Venezuela’s central bank said this month it also planned to roll a bill worth 1 million bolivars, just 50 U.S. cents, reports Reuters.
The highest-denomination bill had previously been 50,000 bolivars. Annual inflation in the once-prosperous OPEC nation was running at 2,665% in January, contributing to chronic shortages of cash.
“These bills in a few months will not be worth anything anymore, because in this country prices rise very quickly,” said Rafael Alvarez, a healthcare worker who left a bank carrying one 200,000 bolivar bill and four bills worth 50,000 bolivars each. All that is equivalent to just 20 U.S. cents.
The central bank did not respond to a request for comment.
In addition to the higher-denomination bills, President Nicolas Maduro is seeking to boost digital payments in the face of the cash shortage.
While Venezuelans use debit cards for many day-to-day transactions, some services – namely public transit – still only accept cash.
“These new bills will not resolve the cash crisis. They will only pay for transit fare,” said Evelyn Mendoza, a 47-year-old cook, as she waited in a long line to withdraw cash from a bank in the capital, Caracas.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

2022: Ekiti APC won’t accept any ‘errand boy’ as gov, says Ojudu

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, has declared that patriotic and committed progressive politicians within the All Progressives Congress (APC) would succeed Governor Kayode Fayemi in 2022. Ojudu, who stated that imposition would not be allowed in any form in the party in the next dispensation, however, posited it […]
News Top Stories

Buba Galadima: I can vote for a Southerner, if…

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Prominent businessman and politician, Buba Galadima, has said that he can and will vote for a southerner to be the president of Nigeria if such a person shares the same ideology, vision or opinion as he would want, even as he said that an Igbo man will have his support to be the president of […]
News

#EndSARS: Stop harassing youths, PDP Reps tell FG 

Posted on Author Reporter

  Philip  Nyam, Abuja The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), caucus in the House of Representatives has admonished the Federal Government on the need to handle issues arising from the recent #EndSARS protest with utmost caution and show respect for the youths, who are said to be the leaders of tomorrow. In a statement issued by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica