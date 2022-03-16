Inflation surged to 15.70% as Nigeria records negative trade balance of N173.96bn

As predicted by experts, consequences of acute fuel scarcity experienced in February (in the form of adulterated PMS supplies) had offshoot effects on Consumer Price Index (CPI) with Februaryinflation figure closing at 15.70 percent against January’s figure of 15.60 per cent.

In a related development, Nigeriarecordedaslightnegative tradebalance of N173.96 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021. NBS confirmed the two positions in its combined data (February inflation and trade balance) released yesterday. On a month-on-month basis, the latest inflation figure translates to a 1.63 per cent increase and 0.16 per cent higher thantheraterecorded inJanuary 2022(1.47per cent).

The shoot-up in inflation was induced by the rise in composite food index which, according to NBS’ findings, were caused by increases in prices of bread, cereals, potatoes, yamtubers, oils, fats and fruits. On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index rose to 1.87percentinFebruary2022, upby0.25percentpointsfrom 1.62per centrecorded inJanuary 2022. The economyexperienced disruption in February on the heels of a resurfaced energy crisis ignited by supply of 100 million litres of adulterated premiummotor spirit(PMS), commonly called petrol. It sparked off product scarcity, leading to increment in transportationcostandother essential goods and services.

Statistician-General/CEO, NationalBureauof Statistics, Dr SimonB. Harry, including other analysts predicted likelihood of a higher inflation in February. The disruption in the fuel supply chain had pushed up prices of goods and essential services. According to NBS’ data: “All items – less farm produce or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce – stood at 14.01 per cent in February 2022, up by 1.63 per cent when compared with 12.38 per cent recorded in February 2021. “On month-on-month basis, the core sub-index increased by 1.33 per cent in February 2022.

“This was up by 0.08 per cent when compared with 1.25percentrecordedinJanuary 2021. “The highest increases were recorded in prices of gas, liquidfuel, wine, tobacco, spirit, narcotics, solid fuels, cleaning, repair and hire of clothing, garments, shoesand other foot-wears. “There were increments in other services in respect of personal transport equipment, clothing materials, other articles of clothing and clothing accessories. “The average 12-month annual rate of change of the index was 13.46 per cent for the 12-month period ending February2022. Thisis0.13per cent points higher than 13.33 per cent recorded in January 2021.”

The NBS release shows that the inflation figure varies state by state. In February 2022 (all items inflation) on a year-on-year basis, Cross River had the highest figure of (18.84 per cent), Gombe (17.70 per cent) and Abuja (17.68 per cent). Kwara (13.82 per cent), Sokoto (13.93 per dent) and Anambra (14.43 per cent) recorded the slowest rise in year-on-year inflation. “On month-on-month ba-sis, however, February’shighest increases were recorded by Adamawa (2.75 per cent), CrossRiver (2.61per cent) and Enugu (2.40 per cent); while Zamfara(0.16percent), Akwa Ibom (1.09 per cent) and Rivers (1.14 per cent) recorded the slowest rise on month-onmonth.”

On food Inflation “Year-on-year basis: Kogi recorded highest figure (21.04 per cent), Enugu (20.31 per cent) and Kwara (20.03 per cent); while Sokoto (13.89 per cent), Anambra (14.18 per cent) and Bauchi (14.43 per cent) recordedtheslowestrise inyear-on-year food inflation. “On month-on-month basis, however, February 2022 food inflation was highest in Nasarawa (3.10 per cent), Ekiti (2.96 per cent) and Sokoto 2.81 per cent); while Akwa Ibom and Anambra (1.35 per cent), Benue (1.37 per cent) recorded the slowest rise on month-on-month inflation with Zamfara (0.00 per cent) recording no change.” Meanwhile, in the fourth quarter of 2021, Nigeria’s total trade stood at N11, 707.20 billion. Of the amount, exports account for N5, 766.62 billion and imports stood at N5, 940.58 billion, indicating a negative trade balance of N173.96 billion. According to the NBS, total trade in Q4, 2021 was 11.79 per cent higher when compared to the value recorded in Q3, 2021 with N10, 472.42 billion. Similarly, export trade grew by 12.27 per cent from N5, 136.56 billion while import trade grew by 11.33 per cent from N5, 335.86 billion in Q3 2021.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...