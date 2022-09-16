News

Inflation surged to 20.52% in August –NBS

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

The rate of inflation in the country surged further to 20.52 per cent in the month of August, from 19.64 per cent recorded in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed in its monthly inflation report released yesterday.

Then rise in inflationary rate was driven by higher food prices as increases were recorded in prices of bread and cereals, food products such as potatoes, yam, fish, meat, oil and fat, among other items. Food inflation rate in August settled at 1.98 per cent, indicating 0.07 per cent decline compared to the rate recorded in July 2022 (2.04 per cent). The decline was attributed to reduction in prices of some food items like tubers, gari, local rice and vegetables. On year-on-year basis, food items increased by 23.12 per cent, which was 2.82 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in August 2021 (20.30 per cent).

Urban inflation rate stood at 20.95 per cent; 3.36 per cent higher compared to 17.59 per cent recorded in August 2021. The rural inflation rate in August 2022 was 20.12 per cent on a year-on-year basis; indicating3.69per centhigher compared to 16.43 per cent recorded in August 2021. The average annual rate of foodinflationforthe12-month period ending August 2022 over the previous 12-month average was 19.02 per cent, which was a 1.48 per cent decline from the average annual rate of change recorded in August 2021 (20.50 per cent). Reasons cited by NBS for the slight decline in food price during the month include, harvest season and relative stabilityin transportation cost due to availability of fuel. It attributed factors responsible for increase in annual inflation rate (year-on-year basis) to disruption in the supply of food products, increase in import cost due to the persistent currency depreciation and general increase in the cost of production.

“The ‘All items less farm produce’ or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 17.20 per cent in August 2022, on a year-on-year basis; upby0.94 percent when compared to 16.26 per cent recorded in July 2022. “On a month-on-month basis, the core inflation rate was 1.59 per cent in August 2022. This was down by 0.17 per cent when compared to 1.75 per cent recorded in July 2022,” it added. States with highest inflation rate in August, (all items on a year-on-year basis) were: Ebonyi(25.33percent), Rivers (23.70 per cent), Bayelsa (23.01 per cent), while Jigawa (17.30 per cent), Borno (17.56 per cent) and Zamfara (18.04 per cent) recordedtheslowestrise in headline. Food inflation on a yearon- year basis was highest in Kwara(30.80 per cent), Ebonyi (28.06 per cent) and Rivers (27.64 per cent), while Jigawa (17.77percent), Zamfara(18.79 per cent) and Oyo (19.80 per cent) recordedtheslowestrise onyear-on-yearfoodinflation. Reacting to the latest figure, Prof of capital market, Uche Uwaleke, said the hike in inflation did not come as a surprise. “The increase in headline inflationabovethepsychologicalthreshold of 20per centdid not come as a surprise. It’s interesting to note that the NBS, in its latest CPI report, provided a clue as to the major factors driving the inflationary pressure in Nigeria, namely, supply disruptions and rising cost of production.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

2023 polls: INEC unbundles legal, information departments

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has unbundled its Department of Legal Services, Clearance and Complaints (LSC&CC) to be able to prosecute electoral offenders. The unbundling, according to a statement by the National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Festus Okoye, include the creation of two departments – the Department of Litigation […]
News

ASUU Strike: Protesting students slam Atiku

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) yesterday promised to continue its protest following the Federal Government’s failure to settle the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU). The students yesterday converged on the Ibadan Toll Gate of the Lagos Expressway, occupying and blocking vehicular movement on the route, leaving motorists stranded. The protesters thereafter headed […]

lai Mohammed)
News Top Stories

FG not aware of $875m arms deal allegedly blocked by U.S. lawmakers, says Lai Mohammed

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has disclosed that the federal government is not aware of the $875 million arms deal with the US, which was reportedly blocked by some US lawmakers as widely reported in the media.   A report by Foreign Policy had said top Democrats and Republicans in the Senate […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica