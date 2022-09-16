Inflation surged to 20.52% in August –NBS

The rate of inflation in the country surged further to 20.52 per cent in the month of August, from 19.64 per cent recorded in the previous month, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) confirmed in its monthly inflation report released yesterday.

Then rise in inflationary rate was driven by higher food prices as increases were recorded in prices of bread and cereals, food products such as potatoes, yam, fish, meat, oil and fat, among other items. Food inflation rate in August settled at 1.98 per cent, indicating 0.07 per cent decline compared to the rate recorded in July 2022 (2.04 per cent). The decline was attributed to reduction in prices of some food items like tubers, gari, local rice and vegetables. On year-on-year basis, food items increased by 23.12 per cent, which was 2.82 per cent higher compared to the rate recorded in August 2021 (20.30 per cent).

Urban inflation rate stood at 20.95 per cent; 3.36 per cent higher compared to 17.59 per cent recorded in August 2021. The rural inflation rate in August 2022 was 20.12 per cent on a year-on-year basis; indicating3.69per centhigher compared to 16.43 per cent recorded in August 2021. The average annual rate of foodinflationforthe12-month period ending August 2022 over the previous 12-month average was 19.02 per cent, which was a 1.48 per cent decline from the average annual rate of change recorded in August 2021 (20.50 per cent). Reasons cited by NBS for the slight decline in food price during the month include, harvest season and relative stabilityin transportation cost due to availability of fuel. It attributed factors responsible for increase in annual inflation rate (year-on-year basis) to disruption in the supply of food products, increase in import cost due to the persistent currency depreciation and general increase in the cost of production.

“The ‘All items less farm produce’ or core inflation, which excludes the prices of volatile agricultural produce stood at 17.20 per cent in August 2022, on a year-on-year basis; upby0.94 percent when compared to 16.26 per cent recorded in July 2022. “On a month-on-month basis, the core inflation rate was 1.59 per cent in August 2022. This was down by 0.17 per cent when compared to 1.75 per cent recorded in July 2022,” it added. States with highest inflation rate in August, (all items on a year-on-year basis) were: Ebonyi(25.33percent), Rivers (23.70 per cent), Bayelsa (23.01 per cent), while Jigawa (17.30 per cent), Borno (17.56 per cent) and Zamfara (18.04 per cent) recordedtheslowestrise in headline. Food inflation on a yearon- year basis was highest in Kwara(30.80 per cent), Ebonyi (28.06 per cent) and Rivers (27.64 per cent), while Jigawa (17.77percent), Zamfara(18.79 per cent) and Oyo (19.80 per cent) recordedtheslowestrise onyear-on-yearfoodinflation. Reacting to the latest figure, Prof of capital market, Uche Uwaleke, said the hike in inflation did not come as a surprise. “The increase in headline inflationabovethepsychologicalthreshold of 20per centdid not come as a surprise. It’s interesting to note that the NBS, in its latest CPI report, provided a clue as to the major factors driving the inflationary pressure in Nigeria, namely, supply disruptions and rising cost of production.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...