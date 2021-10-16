News Top Stories

Inflation sustains declining trend, records 16.63% in September

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa Comment(0)

…Kogi records highest surge at 20.28%

…Kwara has lowest figure at 13.70%

Inflation has dropped to 16.61 per cent in September from 17.01 per cent in August in spite of the continuous rise in prices of food items, according to figures obtained from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) on Friday. The latest drop represents 0.38 per cent lower than the rate recorded in August figure.

Increases in price of food items were recorded in oils,fats, bread and cereals, food product, fish, coffee, tea and cocoa, potatoes, yam and other tuber and milk, cheese and egg. “On month-on-month basis, the headline Index increased by 1.15 per cent in September, this is 0.13 per cent rate higher than the rate recorded in August (1.02) per cent. The percentage change in the average composite CPI for the 12-month period ending September over the average of the CPI for the previous 12-month period was 16.83%, showing 0.23% from 16.60% recorded in July 2021,” NBS said.

The data showed food index rose by 19.57 per cent in September compared to 20.30% in August 2021. Furthermore, NBS stated: “This rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of oils and fats, bread and cereals, food product N.E.C. fish, coffee, tea and cocoa, potatoes, yam and other tuber and milk, cheese and egg. ‘‘On month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.26 per cent in September, up by 0.20 per cent points from 1.06 per cent recorded in August. “The average annual rate of change of the Food sub-index for the twelve-month period ending September over the previous twelve-month average was 20.71 per cent, 0.21 per cent from the average annual rate of change recorded in August (20.50) percent”.

Inflation trend varies state to state

In September, all items inflation on year-on-year basis was highest in Kogi (20.82), Gombe (19.09%) and Oyo (19.07%), while Yobe (14.96%), Edo (14.85%) and Kwara (13.70%) recorded the slowest rise in Headline Inflation (year-on-year). On month-on-month basis, Ebonyi (3.42%), Kano (2.41%) and Rivers (1.88%), recorded the slowest rise with Zamfara, Benue and Cross River recording price deflation. For food inflation on a year-on-year basis, it was highest in Kogi (26.63%), Oyo (22.40%) and Gombe (22.16%), while Bauchi (16.35%), Yobe (16.33%) and River (15.97%) recorded the slowest rise in year-onyear food inflation. On month-on-month basis, however, September Food Inflation was highest in Kaduna (2.22%), Kano (2.17%) and Anambra (2.15%), while Benue (0.23%) and Kebbi (0.09%) recorded the slowest rise with Zamfara recording price deflation or negative inflation (general decrease in the general price level of food or a negative.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps demand firefighting response stations on highways

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed a motion demanding the establishment of firefighting quick response stations on federal highways. It also urged the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) and Federal Fire Service (FFS) to establish firefighting stations on all federal highways to ensure prompt rescue during fire accidents. It consequently advised the FRSC to […]
News

Group lauds outcome of Edo election

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  A civil society organisation in the Niger Delta region, Niger Delta Movement for Peace & Justice, has lauded the outcome of last Saturday’s governorship election in Edo State. In a statement signed by the National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Etifit Nkereuwem, the group joined democrats and all well-meaning people to heartily congratulate Nigerians […]
News Top Stories

FG launches strategy for smooth COVID-19 vaccination

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

In a bid to ensure a smooth rollout of the COVID-19 vaccines, the Federal Government has launched an electronic strategy, T.E.A.C.H. Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who spoke at the launch, yesterday, noted that T.E.A.C.H and Electronic Management of Immunization Data (EMID) utilise all the benefits of traditional, electronic, assisted and concomitant house-to-house registration […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica